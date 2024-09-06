National Nutrition Week: Organic India by Tata Consumer Products, Leads the Way with Nutrition from Nature

Our National Nutrition Week 2024 brings a revitalizing focus to the critical importance of clean and balanced nutrition in our lives. This annual initiative emphasizes the vital role nutrition plays in ensuring lasting health and well-being. At ORGANIC INDIA, we believe that organic and whole foods-based nutrition is a pathway to wellness, underlining purity, honesty, and a deep connection to Mother Nature.

The Organic India Promise

Aligned with National Nutrition Week 2024’s theme, “Eating for a Healthier Tomorrow”, ORGANIC INDIA’s is dedicated to bring the pure and most wholesome products directly from organic farms to your home. The brand has always served as a vehicle of consciousness, empowering consumers to make organic choices daily for a better, more conscious world.

Here are a few of our most loved and valued offerings in celebration of National Nutrition Week:

Pioneers in Tulsi Cultivation: Our Organic certified Tulsi Green Tea is sourced directly from more than thousands of farmers through sustainable farming practices.

Himalayan Sourced Honey

Sourced from the forests of the Shivalik range of the Himalayas, ORGANIC INDIA’s honey is sustainably harvested from wild bee honeycombs, ensuring the well-being of both bees and the environment. In this pristine environment, honeybees forage on a rich variety of nectar and pollen from diverse and fragrant flowering trees and shrubs. Our honey remains unfiltered and unprocessed, guaranteeing that every drop is pure and natural.

Moringa: Organic Superfood:

ORGANIC INDIA’s Moringa leaf powder is produced through a meticulous process of harvesting, drying, and milling the leaves of the Moringa tree to retain its full nutritional value.

With a network of over 150+ farmers dedicated to cultivating Moringa, ORGANIC INDIA ensures that our Moringa leaves are of the highest quality and are 100% certified organic.

Quinoa Pioneers:

As the first company to cultivate Quinoa in India, ORGANIC INDIA grows this nutrient-dense grain using only organic farming methods, staying true to how Mother Nature intended. ORGANIC INDIA’s ensures that you and your family receive clean, pure, and wholesome nutrition in every serving.

This National Nutrition Week, Organic India encourages people to embrace healthy conscious living. By choosing Organic India products which are rich in natural goodness, you’re taking a step towards a healthier tomorrow.