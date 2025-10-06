Natuf Café Serves Up a Health Revolution as EBG Group Bets Big on India’s QSR Boom

6th October, 2025: EBG Group, a diversified multi-sector conglomerate, has announced an ambitious expansion of its flagship food and beverage brand, Natuf Café, as it sets its sights on becoming one of India’s fastest-growing QSR chains in the coming year. The move goes beyond scaling numbers as it marks a decisive step toward reshaping India’s fast-food industry with authentic, affordable, and healthy global cuisine that embodies the vibrancy of Levantine flavours.

At the heart of Natuf Café’s philosophy lies a commitment to empower India’s next generation with food that is protein-rich, low-carb, low-fat, and low-sugar, while being completely plastic-free. Every dish, from hummus bowls bursting with colour to protein-packed wraps and fresh, low-sugar offerings, redefines what fast food can be wholesome, authentic, and planet-conscious without compromising taste or convenience.

EBG Group’s aggressive expansion strategy for Natuf Café includes a mix of corporate-owned and franchise stores, cloud kitchens, and exclusive retail cafés designed to cater to India’s young and aspirational demographic. With investment ranges between ₹10–75 lakh per location, the group is driving a strong retail push into metropolitan cities, setting the stage for rapid and sustainable growth.

Over the next 12 months, Natuf Café plans to establish more than 100 outlets across India by the end of 2026. The brand also aims to double its revenue by the close of this financial year; a goal fuelled by strong infrastructure, swift market penetration, and a growing consumer appetite for nutritious and authentic dining experiences.