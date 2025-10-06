Adhira & Appa Coffee Expands Footprint with First Café in Maharashtra, Launching in Nashik on October 5

Nashik, Maharashtra October 06th, 2025: Adhira & Appa Coffee (A&A), a proudly homegrown coffee brand that is redefining India’s café culture with authentic South Indian filter coffee and innovative fusion cuisine, proudly announces the launch of its first café in Maharashtra, opening in Nashik on October 5.

This launch follows the resounding success of A&A’s flagship outlet in Kochi, Kerala, which quickly became a local favorite with its blend of traditional brews, inventive dishes, and community-driven experiences. With Nashik, A&A marks the next milestone in its ambitious expansion plan of opening 50+ outlets across India by the end of the financial year.

Guests at the Nashik café can look forward to more than just coffee; it is a holistic cultural experience. The menu combines India’s finest filter coffee sourced from local estates with bold culinary innovations such as Podi Fries, Medu Vada Waffles, Bombay Masala Croissants, Tandoori Cubano Sandwiches, and Filter Coffee Tiramisu. The café will also feature a curated retail corner showcasing artisanal products, connecting visitors to the work of India’s farmers and craftsmen.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Karan Mendon, Co-founder & COO of Adhira & Appa Coffee, said: “Nashik is a city of heritage and growth, and we couldn’t think of a better place for our Maharashtra debut. After Kochi’s overwhelming response, we are confident that Nashik’s vibrant community will embrace A&A’s unique blend of tradition, innovation, and authentic experiences.” Adding to this, Mr. Hari Kiran, Co-founder of EBG Group, shared: “Adhira & Appa Coffee represents more than just a café chain; it’s about celebrating culture, community, and creativity. As part of the EBG Group, A&A is shaping a nationwide movement that combines authentic coffee with modern lifestyle experiences, and Nashik is an important step in that journey.”

With this opening, A&A Coffee strengthens its vision of becoming a nationwide movement where every café is more than a retail outlet—it’s a platform for togetherness, creativity, and wellbeing.