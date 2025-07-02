NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025 to Welcome 26,000 Trade Visitors and 350 Exhibitors at Makuhari Messe

TOKYO, JAPAN | July 2 2025: — NEPCON JAPAN [September], a key edition of Asia’s premier electronics R&D and manufacturing trade show, returns from September 17–19, 2025 at Makuhari Messe, with over 350 exhibitors and 26,000 professional visitors expected.

This dynamic autumn edition offers a powerful business platform for companies in the electronics, semiconductors, and automotive sectors to connect with a highly targeted audience that is unique to the September show.

Tap Into an Exclusive Autumn Audience

While NEPCON JAPAN has long been a trusted industry event held every January, the September edition, launched in 2022, was created in direct response to industry demand. Notably, 90% of visitors attend only the September show, making it a rare opportunity for exhibitors to reach a new and differentiated audience.

Ideal Timing for Procurement Planning

With the event held in mid-September, the timing aligns with budget planning cycles for many Japanese firms. This highly targeted, procurement-ready visitor base includes engineers, developers, and other buyers actively seeking new partners as they finalise sourcing decisions for the next fiscal year.

“September is a practical time for many companies in Japan—they’re reviewing suppliers and setting budgets for the next fiscal year,” said Masaki Soda, Show Director of NEPCON JAPAN at RX Japan Ltd. “That’s why we launched the Autumn edition. Exhibitors meet a different set of high-intent buyers and decision-makers here—many of whom they don’t encounter at the January edition. It’s a very focused and timely event.”

Exhibiting at NEPCON JAPAN [September] puts your business front and centre at a time when purchasing decisions are being made, increasing the chances for qualified leads and immediate business results.

Expanded Business Opportunities: 6 Co-located Events

NEPCON JAPAN [September] will be held alongside six highly specialised and complementary shows:

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD [September] RoboDEX [September] SMART FACTORY Expo [September] GREEN FACTORY Expo [September] And from the manufacturing industry:

Manufacturing Industry’s HR Expo SMART LOGISTICS Expo

Together, these concurrent exhibitions are expected to attract a wide pool of professionals across the manufacturing, automotive, and technology sectors, significantly enhancing cross-industry networking and lead generation potential for NEPCON exhibitors.

This year’s show will also feature expanded zones reflecting current industry demand. Notably, a new Power Device & Module Expo will join the lineup, showcasing components and manufacturing solutions related to power devices—a fast-growing sector driven by developments in EVs and energy systems. It will be held alongside existing sub-shows like INTERNEPCON JAPAN and the Electronic Components & Materials Expo.

Proven ROI from Previous Editions

Last year’s September edition delivered measurable ROI for participants. Exhibiting companies reported securing OEM and Tier 1 contracts within 1–3 months of the show. With the show’s strong focus on business-to-business networking and hands-on product showcases, NEPCON JAPAN continues to drive real procurement outcomes.

Exhibit at NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025

With year-on-year growth in both visitor and exhibitor participation since its launch, NEPCON JAPAN [September] is fast becoming a must-attend autumn event for global electronics businesses looking to expand in Japan and across Asia.