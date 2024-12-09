Nissan Drives In The Bryan Adams’ Iconic ‘So Happy It Hurts 2024’ India Tour

Gurugram, December 09, 2024: Nissan Motor India is excited to announce its partnership as the official “Driven By Sponsor” for the highly anticipated Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts 2024’ India Tour presented by EVA Live and SG Live.

As part of Nissan’s commitment to customers, an exclusive ‘ANightToRemember’ campaign has been launched by the brand, where over 40 lucky winners will win concert tickets on the booking of the New Nissan Magnite before December 11, 2024. Winners will be selected through a lucky draw, adding excitement to the Magnite purchase experience. The campaign will go live across Nissan’s official social media platforms.

This partnership highlights Nissan Motor India’s commitment to creating meaningful and engaging experiences for its customers. By blending the electrifying energy of Bryan Adams’ live performance with the brand’s passion for automotive excellence, Nissan offers a truly unique experience for its audience.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, Nissan will showcase an exclusive ‘Nissan Experience Zone’ at the venue where their Global Icon – the 4th Generation Nissan X-TRAIL, alongside the Bold Inside Out – New Nissan Magnite at the Gurugram will be on display. This collaboration offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the perfect synergy of automotive excellence and musical celebration.

The event will feature:

A spectacular display of the 4th Gen Nissan X-TRAIL and the New Nissan Magnite, highlighting their exceptional design and advanced technology

An exciting interactive experience for attendees, including opportunities to capture exclusive photos with the vehicles

Engaging activities designed to create lasting memories of the event

The event will take place at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram on December 12, 2024, starting at 7 PM. With over 17,000 tickets already sold, the concert promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts.