India International Industrial Expo 2024 to Showcase Innovation

December 09, 2024 – The India International Industrial Expo 2024, a premier industrial gathering aimed at driving innovation and collaboration, will take place from December 13 to 15 at the KINFRA International Exhibition Centre, Kakkanad, Kochi. Organized by the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Metro Mart, in association with the Kerala Government’s Department of Industries, KINFRA, KSIDC, and the Central MSME Ministry, this three-day mega event promises a dynamic platform for fostering industrial growth and entrepreneurship.

Hon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the expo on December 14 at 5:00 PM. In addition to the Chief Minister, ministers such as P. Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Law & Coir, K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Finance, K. Rajan, Minister for Revenue, and P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Public Works & Tourism.

The first day will include the release of the Expo Directory by Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director of KINFRA, the KINFRA Entrepreneurs Forum Meet with an interactive session, and a Media Conclave on Ease of Doing Business at the Grassroot Level, inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries, A.P.M. Muhammed Hanish, IAS. Trivandru DI.C. Additional Director Dr. K.S Kripa Kumar, K.S.I.D.C General Manager Varghese Malakaran will be attending too.

Day 2 will feature a seminar on KSIDC schemes, inaugurated by Executive Director of KSIDC Harkrishnan, IRTS, followed by the KSSIA General Council Meeting. The Expo Inauguration will be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and will conclude with a cultural program.

The final day will feature a Symposium on Financial Assistance and MSME Schemes, inaugurated by K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Finance. The Valedictory Function will be inaugurated by K. Rajan, Minister for Revenue, marking the successful closure of the three-day industrial extravaganza.

Other dignitaries who will be attending the three day expo includes : P. Rajeev, Hon. Minister for Industries, Law & Coir, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Public Works & Tourism, Smt. Uma Thomas, MLA, V.K.C. Mammed Koya, Ex-MLA, Govt. of Kerala, N.S.K Umesh, IAS, District Collector, Ernakulam, S. Suraj, CEO, KBIP Varghese Malakkaran, General Manager, KSIDC, Dr. K.S. Kripa Kumar, Additional Director, DIC, IIIE-24, A. Nizarudeen, State President, KSSIA, K.P. Ramachandran Nair, IIIE – 2024 Chairman, Joseph Paikada, General Secretary, KSSIA, P.J. Jose, A.V. Sunil Nath and A. Fasiludeen, Vice Presidents, KSSIA , M.S. Anaz, M.M. Mujeeb Rahiman, and K.V. Anvar, Jt. Secretaries, , Siji Nair, CEO,KSSIA, Damodar Avanoor, Past State President, KSSIA, S. Salim, Chief Editor, KSSIA News, B. Jayakrishnan, Treasurer, KSSIA, G.S. Prakash, IEDS, Jt. Director & HoO MSME DFO, Thrissur, K.S. Pradeep, SLBC Convener & General Manager, Canara Bank, Madhu S. Nair, CMD, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, M. Khalid, Chairman, KSSF, Santosh Kumar, DGM (SMEBU), SBI, V. Prasad, Deputy General Manager, KFC, U.C. Lachithamol, Asst. Director MSME DI, Thrissur , G. Rajeev, Additional Director, DIC, P.A. Najeeb, General Manager, DIC, Ernakulam.

The expo will bring together over 300 prominent machinery manufacturers from India and abroad, offering a platform for exhibitors to showcase their cutting-edge products and services. Programs like vendor development initiatives and discussions on leveraging artificial intelligence for industrial growth will also be conducted. Aspiring entrepreneurs will have opportunities to network with machinery manufacturers, while financial assistance for new ventures and expansions will be provided through help desks set up by various banks.