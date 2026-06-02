Stree Shakti & Women Lead Welcome West Bengal’s Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women

Kolkata, June 2: Stree Shakti “The Parallel Force” along with Women Lead organised a press conference on Monday, 1 June 2026 at 4:00 PM at Press Club, Kolkata, to welcome and celebrate the implementation of free bus services for women across West Bengal beginning 1 June 2026. The initiative, was given a go-ahead by BJP-led Government of West Bengal, and hailed by the organisation as a landmark move towards women’s empowerment, mobility and economic inclusion.

With the implementation of this policy, West Bengal has become the 8th state in India to offer free public bus travel for women. The event brought together women participants, activists and supporters to applaud what is being described as a transformative social welfare step with long-term impact on women across urban and rural communities.

The occasion also marked the culmination of over a decade of continuous advocacy and lobbying by women’s groups and organisations championing affordable and accessible mobility for women.

Calling the policy a “big game changer,” Rekha Mody – Founder Stree Shakti – The Parallel Force shared, ‘A free bus travel pass for women removes the burden of cost from women with limited resources allowing them to venture out freely. Women are facing triple burden in our society. We congratulate BJP for introducing free Bus Travel from 1st June 2026 and are hopeful that in States like Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other States, it will be introduced soon. With West Bengal becoming the 8th state to implement free bus travel for women, we hope this momentum encourages more states to follow suit.’

Following the press conference at the Press Club, Maidan Tent, Press Club Path, Kolkata – 700069, women participants took part in a symbolic bus boarding activity from the Press Club premises to mark the beginning of what the organisation described as a “new era of accessible mobility for women.”

The event sent a strong message about the importance of safe, affordable and accessible transport as a key pillar of women’s empowerment in India and highlighted how sustained advocacy can translate into meaningful policy change. Speakers noted that the implementation in West Bengal represents the success of a decade-long effort to place women’s mobility and economic independence at the centre of public policy discussions.

Highlighting the economic significance of the initiative, the organisation pointed to research indicating that women from lower-economic backgrounds spend a substantial portion of their annual personal expenditure on travel and unforeseen transportation costs. Stree Shakti estimates that free public transport could help women save approximately Rs. 24,000 annually which is a meaningful financial relief that can be redirected towards healthcare, education, nutrition and family welfare.

As the 8th state in the country to extend free bus travel benefits to women, West Bengal joins a growing movement recognising mobility as a fundamental enabler of economic participation, education, safety and social inclusion for women.