Olive by Embassy Spearheads the Future of Hospitality with Trailblazing Hybrid Model Launch

Mumbai, 31 October 2023: Olive by Embassy (Olive), a pioneering multi-brand hospitality management company, is pleased to announce its foray into the domain of hybrid hospitality and leisure. Under this innovative strategy, Olive introduces four distinctive brands designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s travellers, influenced by the pandemic.

Olive Life: Tailored for extended stays that imbibe community living

Olive Zip: Caters to budget-conscious travellers

Olive Hotels: Delivering premium accommodations

Select Olive: Elevating the experience with luxury offerings

Olive’s pioneering approach to hybrid hospitality underscores a “hospitality first” ethos. There’s an increasing demand for multifunctional spaces that foster connections and enhance guest experiences. Hybrid hospitality seamlessly combines a range of concepts, encompassing hotels, coliving, coworking spaces, members’ clubs, wellness facilities, and dining options, all within a single location.

Olive offers a range of accommodation options customised for different market segments. Olive Life targets students and young professionals in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, offering stays lasting three months or more. Olive Zip is designed for budget-conscious travellers in similar locations, providing economical daily stays. Olive Hotels cater to affluent travellers, offering a broad selection of rooms and amenities, while Select Olive indulges guests with lavish experiences in leisure destinations. Across these options, guests enjoy the benefits of AI-powered operations, robust security measures, and exclusive discounts at partner restaurants.

With a progressive vision to reshape the hospitality sector, Olive aims to expand its presence pan-India and introduce premium resorts and luxury stays in all major leisure destinations. Currently, Olive’s properties have a cumulative capacity of 3,842 beds (1,921 keys), with plans to increase this capacity to 9,000 beds (4,500 keys) across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Goa, as well as new markets such as Hyderabad and Pune within the next 12 months. This expansion will also generate employment opportunities for 1.350 employees across various cities.

Discussing Olive’s growth plans, Mr. Kahraman Yigit, Co-Founder and CEO of Olive by Embassy, stated, “Olive’s distinctive offering underscores our unwavering commitment to a design philosophy that prioritises guest comfort and flexibility. As a hybrid product, Olive aims to bridge the gap between short-term and long-stay accommodations while preserving the flexibility and simplicity of booking, akin to reserving a hotel room—no deposit, no questions asked. Our strong emphasis on technological integration empowers us to provide a seamless, trouble-free experience for our guests. Our vision is to position Olive as a brand-agnostic hospitality operating platform, where our focus is on delivering unparalleled flexibility, service, and comfort.” “In our endeavour to redefine the future of hospitality, we are determined to establish Olive as the foremost destination for the modern millennial members’ club, ushering in a new era of hospitality tailored to the needs of the tech-savvy, discerning traveller,” he added.

Olive by Embassy is among the pioneering hospitality management companies in India to have developed its own remote operational system, driven by strategic partnerships with Staqu, Zoom, and LivinSoft.

For more information, please visit: www.oliveliving.com