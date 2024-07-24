Opalus Series Lever Handles by Hafele

24th July 2024 Delhi, India Every time we enter a new space, it all begins with a ‘first touch’ – the door handle. When we take hold of it, new spaces, expanses and whole new worlds open up to us. And so, we believe that the door handle acts as a connecting element between people and spaces.
The new Opalus Series Designer Lever Handles by Häfele derives its name from the Sanskrit word ‘Upal’ which means ‘precious stone’ and is exquisitely crafted to impeccably embellish your contemporary architectural doors. Available in a host of designs and finishes, this series has been carefully put together to offer you maximum flexibility and choice while designing your interior. Made of high-quality brass material, these lever handles are durable and offer a hassle-free experience.