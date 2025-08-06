OPPO Reno14 Series: Performance That Powers Real Life

The OPPO Reno14 Series is built for people who push their smartphones to do more. Whether you are switching between multiple apps at work, live-streaming a game session, editing videos on the go, or managing both business and personal life on one device, the Reno14 Series is made to keep up without compromise.

The Series—starting at ₹34,200*—brings flagship-class hardware and smart AI features into the premium mid-range space. It delivers strong performance, better thermal control, smarter connectivity, and AI-enhanced productivity in a durable, stylish design.

Next-Level Processing Power for Serious Performance

At the heart of the Reno14 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset that uses an all-big-core CPU architecture. Built on a 4nm process with eight Arm Cortex-A725 performance cores, it delivers up to 41% higher multi-core performance and 44% better power efficiency than the previous generation.

The difference is evident when editing 4K videos or checking messages on WhatsApp, while uploading files to the cloud in the background. You can run games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile at high graphics settings with no frame drops or overheating. The device’s benchmark scores back this up, crossing 1.6 million on AnTuTu.

Backing the CPU is a Mali-G720 GPU, which delivers smoother rendering and 42% more power efficiency. That means you get long, stable gaming sessions with zero performance dips even after an hour of processor-heavy gameplay.

The Reno14 Pro also packs the NPU 880, which improves generative AI performance by over 50%. From enhancing photos instantly to powering smoother voice-to-text and camera-based translations, this chip ensures real-time responsiveness in AI-driven tasks.

The non-pro Reno14 5G is powered by the Dimensity 8350 chipset that delivers 20% better performance and 30% higher battery efficiency than its predecessor. Whether you are running two apps in split-screen or gaming, the Reno14 5G handles it all without lag. With its Mali-G615 GPU and NPU 780, it delivers reliable speed and efficiency for daily users who do not want to sacrifice performance.

Built to Stay Cool During Pressure

Most smartphones heat up quickly during gaming, video recording, or prolonged multitasking. The Reno14 Pro 5G solves this with OPPO’s most advanced Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System.

This system includes the largest vapour chamber ever in a Reno smartphone—spanning 5300mm² in the Pro variant and 4700mm² in the base variant—paired with ultra-conductive graphite and aerospace-grade thermal materials. It distributes heat across the entire frame, screen, and back panel for efficient dissipation.

You can play games like BGMI for over an hour without thermal throttling. You can shoot 4K HDR video at 60fps for 30+ minutes and still hold the phone comfortably. It is ideal for creators filming long vlogs, gamers in tournament-style matches, and users who frequently edit and export large media files.

Smarter, Smoother Gaming with AI Enhancements

The Reno14 Series is tuned for high-performance gaming, not just with hardware but also intelligent software. AI HyperBoost 2.0 manages CPU and GPU performance and keeps the system cool in real time. This ensures ultra-stable frame rates, even during demanding gameplay sessions. For instance, BGMI can run consistently at up to 90fps, with lower frame rate dips and reduced overheating compared to previous models.

AI LinkBoost 3.0 intelligently switches between Wi-Fi and mobile data when one network weakens, ensuring no lag or drops during online matches or live streams. It even improves antenna performance for better reception in elevators, basements, and low-signal zones.

AI Game Capture can record your best gaming moments, like kill streaks or wins, and lets you edit and share them without needing third-party apps. Footstep Sound Boost improves directional audio through headphones in FPS games, so you can hear enemy movement clearly and react faster. Silent Launch lets you open games without the loud splash screens, making it perfect for public or quiet environments.

Together, these AI tools make Reno14 Series a practical and powerful gaming companion, even for users who stream or play competitively.

ColorOS 15: Designed to Work the Way You Do

ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, brings a refreshed interface, smoother transitions, and deep AI integration. Its Trinity Engine manages memory and processing intelligently, so you can switch between apps like YouTube, Canva, and WhatsApp smoothly.

Features like Split-Screen, Smart Sidebar, and Floating Windows help you multitask easily. You can reply to messages while watching videos, take meeting notes during a Zoom call, or check your calendar while reading emails without switching screens.

ColorOS 15 is also deeply integrated with Google Gemini AI. You can use voice commands to schedule reminders, check the weather, or control smart devices, ideal when your hands are full or you are on the move.

The AI Toolbox 2.0 adds real value with tools like…

VoiceScribe : Transcribes speech in real time, making it great for students, journalists, or field workers.

: Transcribes speech in real time, making it great for students, journalists, or field workers. Translate : Offers real-time voice and camera-based translation for conversations and signs.

: Offers real-time voice and camera-based translation for conversations and signs. AI Summary & AI Rewrite : Ideal for condensing documents or rephrasing text for clarity.

: Ideal for condensing documents or rephrasing text for clarity. Mind Space : Automatically sorts your screenshots, notes, and media into a timeline, so you find things faster.

: Automatically sorts your screenshots, notes, and media into a timeline, so you find things faster. AI Recording Summary: Transcribes up to five hours of conversation in English, Hindi, or Tamil, perfect for interviews, classroom lectures, and client meetings.

Whether you are a student managing assignments, a content creator working on the go, or a manager juggling multiple roles, ColorOS 15 helps you stay efficient, organised, and in control. Both devices are slated for three OS updates and four security updates.

Pro-Grade Camera Tools for Daily Creation

The Reno14 Series helps you shoot and edit high-quality content straight from your phone. It features a 3.5x lossless telephoto lens, up to 120x digital zoom, and 4K HDR video recording that deliver excellent clarity and vivid colour even in low light.

You can shoot concerts, travel vlogs, product demos, or nature scenes with precision. AI-based features assist with framing, colour grading, and noise reduction. You can trim, stabilise, apply filters, and colour-correct content right on the phone without transferring to a laptop.

The Reno14 Series also comes equipped with a powerful AI Editor 2.0, which makes editing effortless. You can turn videos into photos, fix group shots, or even add someone who missed the frame. AI Recompose suggests pro-level framing in a tap, while AI Perfect Shot detects and replaces missed expressions. Plus, with AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser 2.0, it is the perfect creative companion for content creators, small business owners, and everyday users alike without the editing hassle.

Premium Design That’s Built to Last

The Reno14 Series features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and one-piece sculpted glass, making it both lightweight and durable. It feels premium in the hand, does not flex under pressure and resists scratches from keys or coins.

The Reno14 5G is available in three colour variants: Pearl White, Forest Green and a refreshing new Mint Green, while the Reno14 Pro is available in Pearl White and Titanium Grey.

The entire Reno14 Series is also built with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance. This makes it suitable for outdoor use, gym workouts, or rainy commutes without fear of damage.