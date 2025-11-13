Page Industries Limited records 3.6percent revenue growth

Mumbai, 13th November 2025: Page Industries Limited, India’s leading apparel manufacturer, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 FY 26:

Sales volume growth was 2.5% YoY, amounting to 56.6 million pieces

Revenue was Rs. 12,909 million, growth of 3.6% YOY

EBITDA was Rs. Rs. 2,795 million, a decline of 0.7% YoY.

Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs. 1,948 million with a decline of 0.3% YOY.

Key Financial Highlights for H1 FY 26:

Sales volume was 115.2 million pieces, growth of 2.23% YOY

Revenue was Rs. 26,704 million, growth of 3.3% YOY.

EBITDA for the period was Rs. 5,742 million, growth of 9.4% YoY.

PAT was Rs. 3,956 million, growth of 9.7% YOY.

Commenting on the results, Mr. V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries Limited said, “Our continued focus on operational efficiency and cost optimisation measures while investing in product innovation and distribution expansion has contributed to strong operating margins. While revenue growth was moderate this quarter, we are well positioned to capitalise on the improvement in demand in the coming months.

Outlook and Trends:

With several positive impetus such as GST 2.0 and reduced lending rates, consumption is expected to improve in the coming months. Rapid growth in ecommerce including quick commerce in metros and expansion in other cities continues to further aid in greater consumption. We continue to have leadership position in modern retail. Early response to innovative product line of bonded tech has been very encouraging.