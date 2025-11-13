KFON Reaches 5,000 Connections in Idukki

Idukki, November 13, 2025: Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) continues to strengthen digital inclusion across the state, reaching 5,000 household connections in Idukki. The project has received an overwhelming response for offering high-speed internet at affordable rates, bridging the digital divide in one of Kerala’s hilly regions.

A total of 5,449 connections have been established so far in Idukki. The network now powers 1,335 government offices, including the District Collectorate, and provides free connections to over 400 BPL families. More than 100 local network operators are partnering with KFON to expand last-mile connectivity across remote and tourism-rich regions of the district.

“Digitising the high-range population and tourism zones was a significant challenge. Reaching over 5,000 homes in Idukki is a clear sign of KFON’s progress and impact. Our mission is to ensure reliable internet access in every corner of Kerala,” said Dr. Santosh Babu IAS (Retd.), Managing Director, KFON.