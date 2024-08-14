Parimatch Lights up the IPL Season with a Grand Hot Air Balloon Launch

14th Aug 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India For the second year in a row, the #1 global gaming platform, Parimatch, gives cricket lovers even more chances to enjoy the Indian T20 League, promising not only higher levels of adrenaline rush but also generous rewards. Let’s dive deeper into this year’s plans from Parimatch, all promising to make the 2024 IPL Season truly unforgettable!

Warmest Welcome Bonus for New Users

Parimatch presents the warmest welcome to all new users: with just Rs. 200, they can support their favorites during the IPL matches and get up to Rs. 10,000 in bonuses plus a free extra prize! This double treat allows you to explore not only cricket but also a variety of other sports on Parimatch. To learn more and get started, simply log in to your Parimatch account and let the exciting journey begin!

Win Big Every Week in the Sports Tournament

This IPL season, Parimatch launches a fascinating sports tournament with a total prize fund of Rs. 800,000. It kicks off on April 1st and runs for 4 weeks. The top performers will be rewarded on a weekly basis with tickets to IPL games, T-shirts signed by Nicholas Pooran, Parimatch’s official brand ambassador, and other cricket-themed prizes, including first-class bats, balls, and stylish cricket kits! To get them, IPL fans need to collect points while playing with Parimatch, and reach the top of the Leaderboard.

Recently, Parimatch has launched a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ activity where the luckiest players have already won tickets to the IPL match. They made it. Now, it’s your turn!

Immerse Yourself in IPL Magic with PM Gurus

Adventure seekers can take advantage of Parimatch’s gamification feature, PM Gurus, where they can unlock achievements, participate in thrilling quests and tournaments, earn free but valuable rewards, collect fun Avatars, and more. With a prize pool of up to Rs. 85,00,000, users can win big by completing simple tasks.

Also, this time, Parimatch came up with the exclusive “Pooran and 11 Warriors” Sticker Book inspired by the Alibaba fairytale. Its captivating collection features 12 vibrant stickers with Nicholas Pooran, blending the attributes of fairy tale and the cricketing world. With every Sticker Book page completed, users can unlock generous sports bonuses. Choose the activity you prefer and start enjoying this IPL season to the fullest.

Gaming Tournaments: One More Gateway to IPL Tickets

For those leaning towards games, Parimatch offers an alternative route to IPL tickets through a series of tournaments with prize funds of up to Rs. 800,000. Running throughout April, these tournaments feature enticing prizes, including Sony PlayStation 5, cricket-themed sports sets, generous cash rewards, and the chance to win the Grand Prize—an IPL Premium Tour, covering transfer, flight, accommodation, and attendance to an IPL match. Lasting around a week each, tournaments allow players to earn points by playing their favorite games. To increase their Leaderboard standing, players can earn extra points by supporting their favorites during IPL matches.

Enhanced Loyalty Program to Level Up the Fun

This IPL season, Parimatch offers a range of tailored deals, including an updated loyalty program with Increased Cashback, which can be used not just on cricket but also on a variety of other sports. To get started, simply log in to your Parimatch account, select two types of sports from the given options, and let the exciting journey begin!

Wrapping Up

The IPL season is the perfect time to get into the gaming spirit, and Parimatch is here to make it even more exciting for you. With exclusive gamification features, personalized offers, and action-packed sports and gaming tournaments, you have 5x more chances to make the most of the biggest cricketing event of the year.