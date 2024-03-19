19th March 2024: PHDCCI organised the ceremonial flag off of JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 at PHD House, New Delhi. The rally marks a significant milestone as it is set to be the first ever interstate Electric Vehicle Car Rally, commencing from the capital city of Delhi to the historic city of Jaipur with a participation of 40 electric cars. The ceremonial flag off witnessed the presence of EV enthusiasts, and participants from various walks of life.

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, Executive Director, PHDCCI informed that this is the country’s first interstate EV Car Rally from Delhi to Jaipur. He also mentioned that the rally will serve as a platform to showcase the advancements in EV technology and highlight the potential of electric vehicles in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. Dr Mehta further informed the gathering that PHDCCI will work upon policies and share the representation with the concerned ministries which should encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, including tax incentives, charging infrastructure expansion, and research and development grants.

Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport & Corporate Communication, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, said, We are extremely glad of our association with PHDCCI for India’s first-of-its kind EV rally- the EV Car Rally 2.0. This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Being one of the biggest promoters of motorsport in the country we are committed to promoting interesting concepts through our events and through such fun navigational rallies we aim to promote a social cause be it women empowerment, road safety, or with this event promoting the cause of sustainable mobility which aligns with one of our core mission statements. I wish the event a huge success and together, let us drive towards a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.

Mr. Vikram Jeet Bhayana, Vice President Bajaj Allianz said he is thrilled to be part of the first interstate EV rally and such event not only increases confidence in Electric Vehicles but also helps in the infrastructure development for EV vehicles in the country. He also emphasized that participant play a vital role in educating the citizenry about the good happening in our country.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director GLIDA mentioned that electric vehicles play an important role in the progress towards net zero and commitment towards climate change and the electric vehicle owners should have confidence in the charging network that exist in the country.

Aditya Loomba, Joint Managing Director, ECO Mobility signified that the EV Rally is connecting two beautiful cities and presenting a mix of tourism and sustainability. It is a step towards sustainable road tourism and travellers should see the beautiful cities in our country by road travelling in Electric Vehicles

