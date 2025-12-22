Popeyes Launches Its First Airport Store at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Terminal 2

Mumbai, December 22, 2025: Popeyes®, the iconic Louisiana-born fried chicken brand, has announced the launch of its first airport outlet at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Terminal 2. The opening marks a strategic step in the brand’s India expansion following its entry into the Mumbai market earlier this year in August.

Launched in partnership with AMRL, the new store underscores Popeyes® focus on bringing its globally loved flavours to one of India’s busiest aviation gateways. The Mumbai T2 opening reflects the brand’s growing momentum and its intent to be part of premium locations like the airport.

Visitors at Mumbai T2 forecourt can now enjoy Popeyes® globally renowned favourites such as the Chicken Sandwich, Signature Fried Chicken, Boneless Chicken with international flavours, and a Hot & Messy range curated for the Indian palate. Staying true to its Louisiana Cajun heritage, all chicken is fresh, hand-battered, hand-breaded, and marinated for 12 hours to deliver bold, distinctive flavour.

Speaking on the expansion into airport locations, Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said that airports have become critical touchpoints for brand discovery and repeat engagement. “Airports are no longer just transit points, they are where brands are discovered. Launching at Mumbai T2 allows us to engage with a high-intent, high-frequency audience and take Popeyes® beyond the high street. After a strong response in Mumbai since August, this opening is a deliberate move to scale the brand in premium travel-led locations.”

Highlighting the role of food and beverage in shaping passenger experience, from AMRL noted that curated partnerships are central to their airport strategy. “The launch of Popeyes® at CSMIA marks a significant milestone in AMRL’s F&B growth. Airports today are evolving into lifestyle destinations, and food & beverage plays a pivotal role in shaping that experience. Partnering with a globally iconic brand like Popeyes® aligns strongly with our vision of offering world-class choices to travellers. Mumbai Airport T2, being one of India’s busiest and most aspirational gateways, is the perfect location for this debut. This collaboration reflects our focus on quality, consistency, and global relevance. We remain committed to strengthening India’s airport F&B ecosystem through meaningful partnerships.”

The Popeyes® Mumbai T2 store is now open to travellers, offering dine-in and takeaway options for both domestic and international passengers.