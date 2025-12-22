Gold Breaks Above into New Territory as Risk Factors Align

By Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com

Gold surged to $4420 / Oz for the first time, extending a rally after a period of corrective and sideway moves.

The move unfolded as geopolitical risk resurfaced and positioning shifted decisively toward safety, even as traditional headwinds from bond market failed to bite.

Renewed geopolitical tension played a clear role. From Latin America, where a major military US intervention might take place soon, to the Middle East, with rising rhetoric around a possible Israel Iran escalation placing Iran’s ballistic missile program back in focus.

According to NBC, Israeli officials are preparing to brief Donald Trump on potential new strikes, a development that has reinforced demand for hard hedges.

At the same time, monetary expectations are doing heavy lifting. Gold is trading higher as markets increasingly price additional Federal Reserve easing early next year, following softer inflation and labor signals.

The looser policy expectations reduce the opportunity cost of holding non yielding assets, a dynamic that has lifted not only gold but also silver and parts of the broader commodity complex.

What stands out most is what gold is ignoring. US 10-year Treasury yields are hovering near their highest levels since September, while bond market volatility as measured by the MOVE index has pushed deeper toward lows last seen in 2021.

Under normal conditions, that mix would pressure bullion, yet gold continues to climb, signaling that this rally is not being driven by bond market mechanics.

Equities offer little resistance to that narrative. Stock markets have been largely muted, weighed down by valuation concerns and a more cautious reassessment of the AI trade. With risk appetite uneven and conviction thin, gold has benefited from being one of the few assets offering clarity of purpose.

Exchange-traded funds flows may be the final accelerant. According to the World Gold Council, North America extended its inflow streak to six months, adding $1 billion in November as higher prices, intensifying Fed cut expectations, and renewed geopolitical risks supported demand. If these inflows persist, gold’s breakout may prove less symbolic and more structural in the weeks ahead.