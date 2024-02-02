Post-Budget Reaction | Real Estate and Infrastructure | Aparna Enterprises Ltd

“This budget exemplifies the government’s commitment to holistic and inclusive development. With a focus on developing infrastructure across segments and in order to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the various measures announced by the Finance Minister will lay a strong foundation. A momentous step towards inclusive housing through “housing for all” has been extended to the middle-class by providing support to buy or build their own houses.

This will spur growth of the real estate industry and the demand for construction materials, and is a commendable continuous effort by the government to keep up the momentum in the housing segment. With the government’s push for infrastructure development for tourism, the demand for state-of-the-art resorts, buildings, high-rises, tourist spots, and entertainment zones, will also boost the demand of building materials of global standards. Similarly, construction of more airports, railway infrastructure, and educational institutes will drive unprecedented development, rapid urbanisation, and realise the dream of a developed India at 2047.

Allocating 3.4% of the GDP to infrastructure development reflects the government’s intent to reinforce India through its next-gen reforms. This tremendous monetary injection is likely to further raise the rate of constructing resilient and thriving infrastructure, paving the way for a more advanced and sustainable future.” Said Ms. Aparna Reddy, Executive Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd.