Post Budget Comments on Fintech & Start-up Sector: Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO, mPokket

“The emphasis on continued growth of digital public infrastructure is most welcome. The government’s consistent push to capitalize on India’s momentum as an attractive investment destination bodes well for potential FDI inflows. The intention to create a conducive regulatory environment for MSMEs through appropriate financing, technologies and training will also provide a robust fillip to small enterprises and start-ups.

Besides farmers, women and the poor, the focus on youth via the training of 114 million youth and upskilling and reskilling of 5.4 million youngsters, as well as the establishment of 3,000 new ITIs, will help in transforming India into a catchment area for young talent. With 430 million loans worth Rs22.5 lakh crore sanctioned by the PM Mudra Yojana to support the entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth, it will boost both entrepreneurial and employment opportunities. Additional schemes such as the Fund of Funds and Start-up Credit Guarantee will also assist the youth and start-ups throughout India.”