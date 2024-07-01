Premium Real Estate Markets in India: Gurgaon Overtakes Mumbai to Become Most Coveted Realty Destination

Gurgaon: The Indian real estate market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape, with Gurgaon and Mumbai being two of the most sought-after locations for premium and luxury housing, each offering unique opportunities for investors and homebuyers. While Mumbai has traditionally been seen as the financial hub of India, attracting high-end investments in real estate, Gurgaon is emerging as a formidable contender, particularly in the premium segment. In the wake of the pandemic, the Gurgaon real estate market has outshined all other Indian metropolitan cities as a lucrative and sustainable option. A comparative analysis of the real estate markets, reveals that there are significant advantages offered by Gurgaon, which give it the edge as the most coveted real estate hub in India due to its return on investment (ROI), world-class infrastructure, abundant job opportunities, unmatched connectivity, and cosmopolitan lifestyle offerings.

Superior ROI: Gurgaon’s Winning Formula Makes it the Rising Star in Premium Real Estate

Gurugram’s premium real estate market has demonstrated a robust growth trajectory, particularly in regions such as Dwarka Expressway, New Gurugram, and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Post-pandemic, property prices in these areas have appreciated by an impressive 25% to 30%, according to ANAROCK Property Consultants. This significant appreciation outpaces many segments in Mumbai, making Gurugram a lucrative option for investors. JLL India’s India Real Estate Market Outlook report highlights that the ROI in Gurugram’s prime sectors is among the highest in the country, making it an attractive destination for premium housing investments. The pent-up demand in Gurgaon is working in confluence with supply constraints and continues to drive property values upwards across various micro-markets in the Millennium City.

For instance, the Dwarka Expressway and SPR have seen a marked increase in property values due to their strategic location and connectivity advantages with the rest of the National Capital Region. Gurgaon’s housing market has seen a dramatic increase in new launches, with the MagicBricks PropIndex Report 2024 reporting a total of 11,270 housing units launched in 2023 across various segments. Corroborated by Housing.com, this figure represents 69% of all launches in Gurgaon, marking a staggering 166% increase from the previous year. Despite this substantial growth, the demand continues to outpace supply, keeping the market competitive and lucrative.

World-Class Infrastructure & Unmatched Connectivity: Gurgaon is the Blueprint for Modern India

One of the critical drivers of Gurgaon’s real estate appeal is its world-class infrastructure and unparalleled connectivity, which make it the gateway of convenience for the next generation of millennial homebuyers. The city is rapidly evolving with substantial investments in its infrastructure, including the development of the Dwarka Expressway and extensions to the Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These projects are set to significantly enhance connectivity within Gurgaon and with neighbouring regions, thereby improving accessibility and quality of life for the residents of Gurgaon. This will not only provide seamless public transportation options but also make commuting more convenient than ever before in Gurgaon.

The infrastructure in Gurgaon rivals, and in some cases, surpasses that of Mumbai. Unlike many parts of Mumbai, Gurgaon boasts modern living spaces and well-planned housing societies that attract a diverse demographic, including professionals and expatriates. These infrastructural advancements not only uplift the living standards but also drive up property values, ensuring a high return on investment (ROI) for homebuyers.

Gurugram’s connectivity infrastructure is designed to offer unmatched convenience. The Dwarka Expressway has proved to be game-changer, significantly reducing travel time to Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Rapid Metro network further enhances intra-city connectivity, making daily commutes seamless. Mumbai, while having a well-established transport network, often grapples with congestion and overcrowded public transport systems.

Gurgaon is meticulously well-connected through an extensive network of highways, including the NH 8, which links Gurgaon to Delhi and Jaipur. In contrast, Gurugram’s evolving transport infrastructure promises a smoother and more efficient travel experience for its residents, contributing to the overall attractiveness of the city for premium homebuyers. These connectivity projects are crucial in transforming Gurgaon into a preferred residential and commercial hub.

Double Digit Property Price Appreciation in Gurgaon Provides Homebuyers with the Superior ROI

The real estate market in Dwarka Expressway, New Gurugram, and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) has shown impressive returns on investment, particularly in the premium and luxury segments. Post-pandemic, property prices in these areas have appreciated by a remarkable 25% to 30%, driven by strategic infrastructure developments and enhanced connectivity. According to reports by ANAROCK and JLL India, these regions have emerged as lucrative investment hubs, offering robust growth potential and attractive returns, making them highly appealing to discerning homebuyers and investors seeking substantial long-term gains.

According to the ANAROCK Housing Market Boom report published in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the cost of premium housing in Gurugram and Mumbai, Gurugram presents a more attractive proposition. In contrast, while Mumbai remains one of the most expensive real estate markets in India, its high property prices pose a challenge for many potential buyers. According to ANAROCK, the average price per square foot in prime areas of Gurugram ranges from INR 8,000 to INR 14,000, whereas in Mumbai, it can soar up to INR 25,000 to INR 45,000 in similarly premium localities like South Mumbai and Bandra.

When comparing this significant price disparity highlights the affordability and value for money that Gurugram offers to luxury homebuyers. The high entry cost in Mumbai can be a deterrent, especially when compared to the more reasonable yet appreciating property prices in Gurgaon. While the property price appreciation potential in Gurugram, driven by continuous infrastructure upgrades and a thriving corporate environment, makes it a smarter investment choice.

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. said, “Gurgaon has truly emerged as the rising star in premium real estate, showcasing superior return on investment for both homebuyers and investors. While other metropolitans have saturated, Gurgaon still has immense growth potential. This is best exemplified by the fact that the demand for premium product is growing in micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway, SPR, Sohna and New Gurugram. With property prices appreciating by 25% to 30% post-pandemic, the region’s winning formula lies in its world-class infrastructure, unmatched interconnectivity, and futuristic growth potential. Gurgaon’s dynamic landscape, supported by robust job opportunities and a vibrant social infrastructure, positions it as a premier destination for luxury living and long-term investment.”

Thriving Job Market: The Presence of Global MNCs Make Gurgaon a Corporate Magnet

Gurugram has emerged as a corporate magnet, attracting some of the world’s largest MNCs, which has, in turn, driven the demand for luxury housing. The city’s robust job market is one of the primary factors contributing to its booming real estate sector. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, and American Express have set up significant operations in Gurugram, creating a high demand for premium residential properties.

Amlan Dutta, VP- Sales & Strategy, Trehan Iris, says, The growth of Gurgaon as the most sought-after city for high-end residential properties cannot be undefined. Driven by strategic infrastructure developments, enhanced connectivity and booming market, it has outperformed Mumbai, both in terms of investments and sales. Moreover, over the past year, the real estate prices in Gurgaon have witnessed an increase of 25-30% in areas such as Dwarka Expressway, SPR, Sohna and New Gurugram with huge potential. Furthermore, as stated by Anarock and JLL India reports, investment in the Gurgaon property sector has better standards of living and is more profitable in the long run than Mumbai. In addition, it provides tremendous growth and a lively atmosphere, making it one of the most attractive, future-oriented, and high-yield markets for both homeowners and investors alike.

Knight Frank reports indicate that the influx of these global corporations has resulted in a surge in the expatriate population and high-income professionals, thereby pushing up the demand for high-end real estate. This trend contrasts with Mumbai, where despite being a financial hub, the saturation of job opportunities in premium segments is relatively lower, and the cost of living is significantly higher. The relatively lower cost of living in Gurgaon, coupled with high-paying job opportunities, makes it an attractive destination for professionals and their families.

Gurgaon’s Edge Over Mumbai

While Mumbai will always hold a significant place in India’s real estate landscape, Gurgaon is steadily positioning itself as a more viable and profitable market for homebuyers and investors. The city’s world-class infrastructure, attractive ROI, unmatched connectivity, booming job market, and superior social infrastructure make it a compelling choice. The comparative analysis clearly shows that Gurugram offers better value for money, higher appreciation potential, and a superior living experience. Gurgaon’s real estate market offers a unique blend of growth potential, quality living, and investment returns that are hard to match in the highly competitive and expensive Mumbai market. As Gurgaon continues to develop and evolve, it promises to deliver sustainable returns and an enhanced living experience, solidifying its status as a leading destination for premium housing in India.