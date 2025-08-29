Prepare for Holiday Sales: JIS Fall 2025 Brings Buyers, Trends, and Brands Together

NORWALK, CT — As the jewelry market transitions from summer’s bright and playful styles to the more refined aesthetics of fall, the JIS Fall Show will offer industry buyers and professionals a timely opportunity to source new inventory, learn from industry experts, and prepare for the final sales quarter of the year.

JIS Fall is one of the largest jewelry trade shows in the U.S., taking place October 10–13, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The show is positioned to support retailers as they align with shifting seasonal trends and consumer demands ahead of the holiday season.

Prepare Your Inventory with the Season

Retailers of all sizes—from independent boutiques to multi-store operations—will find JIS Fall perfectly timed to update their inventory and refresh their offerings. As demand turns toward richer, more polished pieces, JIS Fall provides a curated space to discover what’s next in style—and what’s driving sales.

With over 600 exhibitors, the show floor will span the full range of the industry—from fine jewelry and lab-grown stones to trend-driven silver styles and the latest in retail equipment and services. Retailers can shop for immediate delivery or place

orders for later shipment, offering flexibility to meet varying inventory and delivery needs.

Explore New Brands

JIS Fall also welcomes a diverse mix of returning favorites and first-time exhibitors, offering buyers access to a wide range of jewelry styles, manufacturing capabilities, and price points. New exhibitors this year include:

Isambrosiana – Fine jewelry in 18k gold or platinum with natural gemstones and lab-grown diamond options; includes vintage-inspired collections.

Hueb – Unique, elegant jewelry crafted with Brazilian warmth and sophistication and crafted for modern, confident women.

Aiya Designs – A fourth-generation jewelry house producing gold, silver, and diamond pieces at accessible price points.

Allison Wesdorp Design – Art prints and gifts based on original watercolor paintings of jewelry and gemstones.

Dev Jewels – Lab-grown diamond collections blending luxury, sustainability, and innovation.

Key Pavilions at the Show

To help buyers navigate efficiently, the show floor is organized into targeted product pavilions, with each designed to make sourcing easier and more productive:

Fine Jewelry Pavilion – The show’s largest section, showcasing both classic and contemporary fine pieces.

Galleria Pavilion – A premium space with high-end collections, supported by daily networking events in the Galleria Lounge.

Silver & Fashion Pavilion – Presents accessible, trend-conscious designs in silver and mixed materials.

Lab Grown Pavilion – Dedicated to lab-created diamonds and gemstones, one of the fastest-growing product segments.

ETS Pavilion (Equipment, Technology & Services) – Focused on tools, packaging, software, and services that support back-end business operations.

The Plumb Club – A coalition of suppliers across the fine jewelry, diamond, and watch industries.

The 2025 edition also expands international representation, with both returning and newly launching country pavilions:

Turkey – 14k and 18k gold and diamond jewelry, presented in partnership with the Turkish Jewellery Exporters’ Association.

Hong Kong – A high-volume sourcing destination hosted by HKJMA, offering direct access to global manufacturers.

Italy – Featuring curated collections from Italian designers known for quality and craftsmanship.

India and Spain – Newly expanded international pavilions highlighting regional jewelry design and manufacturing.

Thailand and more!

Experience It All—Register Now

What sets JIS Fall apart is the experience. From daily networking opportunities to relaxed lounges and vibrant international pavilions, the atmosphere is both professional and welcoming—making it easy to explore, learn, and connect.