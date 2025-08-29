JIS University Ushers in New Academic Year with Induction 2025-26

Kolkata, August 29th, 2025: JIS University, a distinguished institution under JIS Group Educational Initiatives, dedicated to academic rigor and holistic development, conducted its Induction Program 2025-26 at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium. The event marked the commencement of an enriching academic journey for the new cohort of students, aimed at equipping them with vision and a spirit of leadership.

The program was honoured by the presence of eminent luminaries from varied domains including Prof. Tapan Misra, Founder, Sisir Radar & Former Director, Space Applications Centre (ISRO); Mr. Gautam Sarkar, Former Indian Footballer; Mr. Glen Dsouza, General Manager, Hyatt Centric, Ballygunge, Kolkata; Prof. (Dr.) Bhaskar Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, JIS University; Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group; and Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.

The distinguished speakers shared their invaluable perspectives and experiences, urging the freshers to embrace innovation, discipline, and adaptability as cornerstones of their academic and professional lives. Their insights reinforced JIS University’s vision of creating a dynamic interface between education, industry, science, and culture, thereby nurturing well-rounded global citizens.