London, November 23, 2026

British watchmaker Prestex is marking a new chapter in its history with a final sale of selected models from the Duckworth Prestex collection to celebrate Black Friday. As the company returns to the historic Prestex name, two established watches – the Lostock Chronograph and Broadgate GMT – are being retired, offering collectors a last opportunity to acquire them. The current generation of Verimatic will also go on sale, prior to the introduction of a new model at the end of this year.

The move forms part of a wider evolution of the independent British brand, which is placing renewed emphasis on the Prestex name established in the 1920s by Frank Duckworth, grandfather of Neil Duckworth, who leads the business today.

For anyone who has followed the revival of the Duckworth family watch business, the two models represent an important part of its recent history. Their clearance marks a significant farewell to the beautiful designs that helped establish the modern collection.

Remaining examples of the Lostock Chronograph and Broadgate GMT are being offered at substantially reduced prices while stocks last. Once sold, neither model will return.

The Lostock has been a distinctive part of the modern collection, bringing the character of a traditional chronograph to an accessible everyday watch. Its carefully proportioned case, detailed multi-register dial and chronograph functions combine classic sporting style with practical everyday usability.

The Broadgate GMT, meanwhile, has offered a practical second-time-zone complication in a design with a recognisably British personality. Its additional 24-hour hand allows the wearer to keep track of time in another part of the world, making it an appealing choice for frequent travellers and enthusiasts alike.

“This is really about making room for what comes next,” says Neil Duckworth. “Both the Lostock and Broadgate have played an important part in the story of Duckworth Prestex, and we’re extremely proud of them. But we’re now looking ahead under the Prestex name, with new designs that build on our family history. It seemed right to give people one final chance to own these watches before we move on.”

The move also gives Prestex a clearer identity as it develops its range. The recently-announced new Verimatic, with its Swiss automatic movement and distinctive cushion-shaped case, illustrates the attention being paid to mechanical specification and detail. The Marcato Jumping Hour offers a different interpretation of that philosophy, demonstrating the breadth of the collection without losing its individual character.

The return to Prestex is more than a change of name. It reconnects the business with its origins while making space for a new generation of watches, including the latest Verimatic and other forthcoming additions to the collection. The sale applies to remaining stock only, and availability will vary by model. For current prices and to view the collection, visit www.prestex.com