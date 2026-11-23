Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed and in the presence of Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed and Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Nov 23: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; in the presence of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has named the winners of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards in a ceremony held during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on 21 November 2026.

The Outstanding Marina Award went to Dubai Harbour, as it continues to set the regional benchmark, combining a fully digital customer journey and certified sustainability with a robust people strategy, while Marina Bandar Al Rowdha took home the Outstanding Emerging Marina Award, with the jury commending the marina for pairing a strong safety record with a major infrastructure upgrade and a lasting commitment to local talent and community.

The fourth edition of the awards received a record 132 submissions from marinas across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT region), an increase of more than 200 per cent in three years. With representation from marinas in eight countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Türkiye, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, the 2026 edition was the most competitive in the awards’ history.

The 2026 Awards ceremony honoured 23 winners across 11 categories awarding gold and silver medals, alongside a special recognition for Most Popular Marina. In the Outstanding Marina Award category, Dubai Harbour, UAE, received gold, while D-Marin Marsa Al Arab, UAE, received silver. For the Outstanding Emerging Marina Award, gold went to Marina Bandar Al Rowdha, Oman, and silver to Saada Marina, Bahrain. The Customer Experience Award recognised Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, Saudi Arabia, with gold, and D-Marin Göcek, Türkiye, with silver.

In the Employer Excellence Award category, Dubai Harbour, UAE, received gold, while D-Marin Didim, Türkiye, received silver. The Health & Safety Award recognised D-Marin Turgutreis, Türkiye, with gold, and D-Marin Port de la Mer, UAE, with silver. For the Innovation Award, gold went to D-Marin Marsa Al Arab, UAE, and silver to D-Marin Didim, Türkiye. The Sustainability Award recognised Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, Saudi Arabia, with gold, and The Pearl Qatar, Qatar, with silver.

The Outstanding Leader Award recognised Can Akaltan of D-Marin Türkiye with gold and Selcuk Balci of D-Marin Dubai with silver. In the Outstanding Service Hero Award category, Lakshan Sudarshana Herat of Emirates Palace Marina and Abdul Hakim Matovu of Dubai Harbour were joint gold winners, while Tinu Yesudas of Jeddah Yacht Club received silver. The Rising Star Award recognised Earl Justine S. Perez of Dubai Harbour with gold and Praneeth Sandaruwan of D-Marin Marsa Al Arab with silver.

In the Project Award category, Dubai Harbour received gold for “Marinas Connect 2.0”, while D-Marin Marasi Bay received silver for “Green Scheme”. The special Most Popular Marina Recognition went to Saadyiat Marina, UAE, for gold and Mersin Marina, Türkiye, for silver.

For the first time, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards partnered with leading brands in support of the awards’ mission to showcase the regional leisure marine industry. The 2026 event welcomed Etihad Airways as the Awards’ Official Airline Partner, Forbes Middle East as the Awards’ Official Media Partner, ADNEC Group as the Awards’ Official Strategic Partner, and the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and Caliber Watches as Partners to the Awards.

Winners of the individual-based categories, Outstanding Leader, Outstanding Service Hero, and Rising Star, received a special reward courtesy of Caliber Watches.

His Excellency Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said: “We congratulate the winners of the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards and commend their contributions to advancing excellence and innovation in the maritime sector. This edition reinforces the growing prominence of the awards as a leading platform for recognising excellence and promoting continuous improvement across the marina industry. It also reflects the sector’s continued development, increasing competitiveness, and commitment to adopting best practices in sustainability and innovation. By supporting initiatives such as these, we continue to work with our partners to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global maritime hub and support the growth of the maritime sector across the region.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Group Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said: “This year’s winners set new benchmarks for the leisure maritime industry across the MENAT region. From customer experience and employee wellbeing to safety, innovation, and sustainability, they demonstrate the resilience and ambition of our regional marinas and the people who lead them. As Abu Dhabi continues to grow as a global maritime hub and centre of maritime expertise, we are proud to celebrate the organisations and individuals driving our industry forward.”

Inaugurated in 2023, the awards have grown in scale and ambition with each edition. Building on the programme expansion introduced in 2025, this year’s awards welcomed entries across categories that spotlight the region’s most outstanding marinas, visionary projects, and inspiring individuals shaping the industry’s future.

As in previous editions, submissions to the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards were open to any licensed marina operator or owner within the MENAT region and were assessed through a two-stage process. A qualified team of assessors reviewed and scored each submission against criteria reflecting key aspects of marina excellence, including operational management, customer experience, innovation, sustainability, safety, infrastructure development and commitment to people and community. Assessors then presented the results to the awards jury, which conducted a final qualitative evaluation to determine the winners.

In collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), Abu Dhabi Maritime, operating under AD Ports Group, is tasked with safeguarding Abu Dhabi’s waterways and supporting the growth of the emirate’s maritime sector. The awards are a testament to the organisations’ commitment to upholding high health, safety, and environmental standards, positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier global maritime hub.