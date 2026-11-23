56% wouldn’t steer their kids into tech, and just 4% would recommend software engineering to a young person starting out

With layoffs piling up across the industry, many of India’s tech workers are more than willing to walk away if it weren’t for the paycheck. In a survey of 2,958 India-based professionals by Blind, the anonymous community app for professionals, 72% said they would switch to a completely different career tomorrow if it required no cost or retraining. The largest group, 42%, would make the move as long as the pay stayed the same. Only 13% said they are happy where they are.

The urge to leave was strongest at Intuit (89%), Goldman Sachs (87%), PayPal (87%), Visa (86%), Expedia Group (83%). It ran nearly as high at Oracle (79%), which has reportedly cut about 12,000 jobs in India this year, as well as at Salesforce (79%) and Adobe (78%), where Blind users have reported silent layoffs in India. Even at Meta and Apple, where it was lowest, more than half would switch.

The career shift has already shown up on Blind. With more than a month left in the year, posts written in India about leaving software engineering are up 37.5% from all of 2025. For a growing number of India’s tech workers, the question is no longer which company to join next, but whether to stay in tech at all.

They don’t want the next generation pursuing tech, either. 56% said they would definitely or probably not encourage their child to go into tech. Nearly 1 in 3 said definitely not. That view holds even at the companies young Indians most want to join. At Microsoft, the largest group of respondents, 67% would steer their child away from tech, and over 50% felt the same at Google and Amazon.

Asked which path they would most recommend to someone starting out today, respondents leaned toward work AI cannot easily replace, or into AI itself. Medicine and healthcare led at 34%, and 15% picked government or public sector jobs. AI and machine learning came second at 19%. In a Blind thread on which profession has the highest earning potential over a lifetime in India, an Apple employee replied: “IAS (civil services) followed by IPS. Earn more than politicians, never get voted out.” In another thread, a Cisco employee listed hands-on jobs: “Landscaper. Plumber. Hvac technician. Dentist. Veterinarian. Physical therapist. Nurse.”

Software engineering, long seen as India’s safest career bet, came dead last. Just 4% picked it, the lowest of seven options, and not a single respondent from Google, Meta or NVIDIA chose it. A Snap employee wrote, “I would still encourage my kids to study some CS but not to be a software engineer.”

Methodology

Blind surveyed 2,958 India-based professionals between November 6 and 19, 2026. Company figures include only companies with at least 10 responses to the question.

Blind used its AI tool Clair to analyze posts written in India between January 1, 2025 and November 17, 2026 about leaving software engineering or tech for a different career. Posts about moving between companies or into other tech roles were excluded.

If you could switch to a completely different career tomorrow, with no cost or retraining, would you?

Yes, in a heartbeat: 30%

Yes, if the pay were the same: 42%

Not sure: 15%

No, I’m happy where I am: 13%

If a child of yours were choosing a career today, would you encourage them to go into tech?

Yes, definitely: 12%

Yes, but only certain roles: 12%

Not sure: 20%

Probably not: 25%

Definitely not: 31%

Which path would you most recommend to a young person starting out today?