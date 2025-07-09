Pride of Cows Partners with Faye D’Souza, Others to Promote Dairy Awareness

Mumbai, 9 July 2025 — In a bold move to shift the national conversation around everyday dairy choices, Pride of Cows, India’s first single-origin milk brand, has strengthened its latest campaign, “What’s the Source of Your Milk?”, by partnering with the most trusted public voices, award-winning journalist Faye D’Souza, popular sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru and food and travel blogger Kamiya Jain from Curly Tales

As the demand for authenticity and accountability in food grows louder, Pride of Cows is championing a message of radical transparency in the dairy industry. At the heart of this campaign lies a powerful and simple question: where does your milk really come from?

Through strategic collaborations, the campaign is reaching new and diverse audiences across news, lifestyle, and sports. Award-winning journalist Faye D’Souza, known for her fearless advocacy and focus on consumer rights, brings depth and credibility to the conversation around food transparency. Complementing her, renowned sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru adds a warm, relatable voice that resonates with family audiences across India, encouraging them to rethink their everyday milk choices. Further amplifying its digital reach, Pride of Cows has partnered with popular food and travel content creator Kamiya Jani from Curly Tales. Through engaging video content and immersive storytelling, this collaboration brings the brand’s farm-to-doorstep journey to life — reinforcing its core promise of purity, traceability, and trust for today’s urban consumer.

“Consumers today are asking more from the brands they bring into their homes. With this campaign, we’re giving them not just a better product, but also better answers,” said Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. “By bringing on board respected voices like Faye and Jatin, we’re taking this conversation to living rooms across India. They represent the modern Indian family that cares about what goes into their food and most importantly, where it comes from.”

The “What’s the Source of Your Milk?” campaign is a comprehensive 360-degree initiative spanning premium print, digital storytelling, social media engagement and influencer collaborations. The messaging is bold, thought-provoking and rooted in the brand’s core promise of complete traceability.

At a time when most dairy products are sourced from fragmented third-party networks, Pride of Cows stands apart by delivering milk exclusively from its own world-class dairy farm near Pune. Here, over 5,000 cows are raised with international best practices, fed a nutritionally balanced diet and milked in a fully automated, contactless process. The milk is then transported via a direct cold-chain system, ensuring zero human touch from farm to doorstep.

This model doesn’t just ensure unmatched purity and consistency it also gives consumers a rare assurance in today’s cluttered food ecosystem: knowing exactly where their milk comes from.

With respected public figures now joining the cause, Pride of Cows is doubling down on its vision to create a movement where every consumer feels empowered to ask the right questions and make informed choices about their dairy.