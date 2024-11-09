PropEquity revenue up 32% to Rs 25.62 crores in Half-Yearly Results for FY24-25

New Delhi, November 08, 2024: PropEquity, a real estate data analytics firm, posted 32% growth in consolidated revenues at Rs 25.62 crore in April-September FY24-25 against Rs 19.44 crore for the same period last year.

The NSE-listed firm said its valuation and CRM business contributed to this growth, followed by subscription and consulting.

The valuation and CRM business saw a growth of 55% at Rs 11.17 crore for the half year, April – September FY24-25 as against Rs 7.22 crore for the same period last year. The subscription business grew by 12.35% to Rs 11.27 crore as against Rs 10.03 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the half-yearly earnings, Mr. Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO at PropEquity said, “The revenue figures for the half year have been quite promising. Later this year, we will also launch our overseas services in the Middle East. We are confident that these services will not just propel our revenues but also pave the path for innovation in enhancing data backed decision making.”

H1 FY24-25 (Rs) H1 FY23-24 (Rs) Change (%) Revenues 25,62,92,687 19,44,82,343 32% – Subscription Business 11,27,20,496 10,03,25,394 12.3% – Valuation/CRM Business 11,17,15,315 7,22,75,246 54.6% – Research & Consulting 36,49,124 39,94,417 (8.6%) – Other Income 2,83,17,051 1,78,77,011 58.4% Profit Before Tax 8,96,79,062 6,90,45,681 30%

The company’s EBIDTA margin continues to be above 49% on a standalone basis and 35% on a consolidated basis.

Mr. Jasuja further added that the company has seen a consistent growth in valuation and subscription businesses.

“The company has added 35 new clients in the subscription business, from April 24 to September 24 and our client retention rate continues to be over 81%,” he said.

The company’s cash reserves and liquid current assets have exceeded over Rs. 800 million as of 30th September 2024.

The company said its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) grew by 30% Rs 8.96 crore in H1 FY24-25 as against Rs 6.90 crore in the same period last year.

PropEquity captures real estate data for RERA approved projects in 44 Indian Cities including 14 Tier I cities and 30 Tier II Cities.

14 Tier I cities include – Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Kolkata.

30 Tier II cities include – Amritsar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Panipat, Dehradun, Bhiwadi, Sonipat, Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow, Bhopal, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Goa, Mangalore, Mysore, Coimbatore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara, Surat, Nashik and Nagpur.