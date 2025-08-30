Qualus to Acquire Wood’s North American Transmission and Distribution Engineering Business

ORLANDO, Fla., August 30, 2025 — Qualus Corporation (“Qualus”), a leading pure-play power solutions firm and innovator at the forefront of power infrastructure transformation, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the North American Transmission and Distribution engineering business (“T&D Engineering”) of John Wood Group plc (“Wood”), which provides comprehensive power engineering services in the areas of substations, transmission, distribution and renewable generation across Canada and the U.S. The acquisition expands Qualus’ presence and client base in Canada and adds highly complementary resources in both Canada and the U.S. to address the strong demand for power engineering services.

“This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to expand our geographic footprint and resources in Canada, enabling us to offer our comprehensive end-to-end solutions to an expanded client base,” said Greg Herasymuik, President and CEO of Qualus. “We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Qualus.”

“We are excited to be joining Qualus and to be part of a leading power solutions firm,” said Anne Langmaid, Vice President of T&D Engineering. “Qualus will provide many great opportunities for our strong, multidisciplinary team to grow professionally and expand the solutions we deliver to our valued clients.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including T&D Engineering’s organizational separation from Wood.

EFCG served as the financial advisor to Qualus on the transaction. EY served as the financial advisor to Wood.