Rangi Developments – Building a Legacy Across the Tricity

Projects and Services:

RANGI DEVELOPMENTS | RANGI GROUP | RANGI FINANCIALS | MEWS GATE | UBBER Group | HELPMATE | HELPMATE SERVICES | HIGHLAND PARK | HIGHLAND MAYFIELDS | HIGHLAND LIFESPACES | HIGHLAND INDUSTRIAL CITY | HIGHLAND LUXURIA | CRESTA |CRESTA RESIDENCES

Rangi, through Rangi Developments, has built an established presence in the real estate sector across the Tricity and surrounding region. With delivered projects including Mews Gate, Highland Park and Ubber Parkland, Rangi has created residential and commercial spaces that are now home to numerous families, communities and businesses. The journey is supported by the wider Rangi Group and its associated names, including Highland Group, Highland Mayfields and Highland Lifespaces, reflecting years of experience across the real estate sector.

Among its notable developments, Mews Gate is an integrated residential and commercial destination bringing together thoughtfully planned homes and commercial spaces. Highland Park, Highland Mayfields, Highland Lifespaces and Highland Luxuria further represent the group’s experience across residential development, with established communities now living and growing within these projects.

Building on this experience, Rangi Developments is preparing to introduce Cresta, also known as Cresta Residences, an upcoming residential development envisioned around contemporary architecture, thoughtfully planned spaces and modern lifestyle requirements.

With a portfolio shaped by delivered developments and established communities, Arshdeep Rangi is taking the lead in carrying this legacy forward through the upcoming Cresta Residences, building on the experience of the past while shaping the vision for the future.