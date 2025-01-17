Redefining the Art of Exploration Through the Power of Photography, National Geographic India and vivo Present a Unique Docuseries Titled ‘Xplore the Xtreme’

Mumbai, January 17th 2025: India has beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife that often remain hidden and unexplored. With its authentic and immersive storytelling lens, National Geographic India, in collaboration with vivo India, is all set to uncover lesser-known facets of India in the upcoming docuseries titled ‘Xplore the Xtreme’. This short-form series follows four leading photographers as they leave their traditional camera equipment behind and set out to capture India’s breathtaking terrains and rich biodiversity using the vivo X200 series smartphones. Premiering on 18th January at 7 PM on National Geographic Channel, the series pushes the boundaries of exploration highlighting the smartphone’s advanced camera capabilities.

Each episode will take viewers on a thrilling adventure to experience unique, off-beat destinations in Meghalaya, Jawai, Leh, and Nalsarovar where photographers will capture India’s rich culture, diverse wildlife, and awe-inspiring landscapes. Capturing pristine beauty in Meghalaya, the photographer will traverse through the state’s lush landscapes while exploring dense forests, cascading waterfalls, mysterious caves, and the traditions of Khasi culture. Moving to the serene UNESCO-listed bird sanctuary in Nalsarovar, the photographer will explore the stunning diversity of migratory birds in their natural habitat. In the rocky hills of Jawai, the focus shifts to the beauty of elusive leopards and the unique traditions of the Rabari people. Capturing the grandeur of the Ladakh landscape, the photographer will delve into the mesmerizing world of astrophotography. Through each destination, they will challenge their creativity and redefine the limits of smartphone photography while bringing to life India’s unparalleled biodiversity and natural beauty like never before.

Anu Sikka, Business Head – Kids & Infotainment, Jiostar, said, “At National Geographic, visual storytelling is at the heart of our mission. With ‘Xplore the Xtreme,’ we aim to inspire audiences to embrace the spirit of exploration, using just their smartphones to tell stories that matter. This collaboration with vivo underscores the power of technology in pushing the boundaries of photography.” Commenting on the association, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “”Our collaboration with National Geographic India exemplifies the remarkable potential of the vivo X200 series. By equipping talented photographers with cutting-edge smartphone technology, we’re redefining the art of visual storytelling and highlighting that breathtaking moments can be captured with a device in your pocket. This collaboration showcases the innovation behind vivo’s advanced camera capabilities and encourages everyone to tell their own unique stories.”

vivo ‘Xplore the Xtreme’ will premiere on National Geographic in India at 7 PM on 18th January 2025.