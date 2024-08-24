Rhino Investments Group Acquires Marysville Town Center

Marysville, WA, August 24, 2024 –Rhino Investments Group, a leading Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Marysville Town Center, located at 105 Marysville Mall Way, Marysville, WA 98270.

Marysville Town Center is a premier retail destination in the region, offering a diverse mix of national and local tenants. With a total building size of over 225,000 square feet and strong freeway visibility with convenient access to Interstate 5, the center has been a dominant player in the local market. Recent leasing momentum has been strong, with notable tenants such as Burlington, Daiso, Petco, JC Penney and Big Lots.

The shopping center is centrally located on Highway 538 in Marysville, adjacent to the Marysville Riverwalk project, which includes 325-400 new apartment units, a new hotel, and a sports complex. This strategic location and the ongoing interest from high-profile tenants position it for sustained growth and success.

“We are thrilled to add Marysville Town Center to our portfolio, another great grocery anchored center in the Pacific Northwest,” said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. “This acquisition represents a fantastic opportunity to further enhance the shopping experience for the community and signifies our continued growth in the Pacific Northwest. We are committed to developing the center and attracting even more top-tier tenants, ensuring long-term success and growth.”

Rhino Investments Group plans to enhance the shopping experience for the community by optimizing tenant mix and pursuing redevelopment opportunities. The center’s strong visibility, convenient freeway access, and the adjacent developments make it a key location for future growth.