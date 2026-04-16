Robinhood Targets 1 Million Learners Through Classroom Financial Education by 2030

Robinhood Markets, Inc. has announced an ambitious commitment to expand financial literacy, aiming to reach one million individuals through classroom-based education programmes by 2030. The pledge was highlighted during a policy panel on Capitol Hill, where Senior Director of International Government and External Affairs Chloe Barz outlined the company’s evolving strategy.

The initiative will extend across a wide spectrum of learners, including school and college students, educators, athletes, community leaders, and nonprofit partners. The company said its approach is designed to support individuals at key financial transition points, equipping them with practical knowledge to manage change and plan effectively.

A cornerstone of the effort is Robinhood’s flagship Money Drills™ programme, which now partners with 18 universities across the United States. New additions to the network in 2026 include the University of Arizona, Boise State University, and University of Wisconsin–Madison. These courses are designed to deliver essential financial skills in an accessible format while offering academic credits that contribute toward graduation.

Building on this foundation, the company plans to launch a new phase of the programme—Money Drills: Readiness—later this year. The initiative will specifically target active-duty military personnel, helping them navigate financial decisions as they transition to civilian life.

“Accessible financial education has always been central to our mission, and we are now significantly scaling our reach,” said Chloe Barz. “This commitment allows us to expand existing programmes while introducing new, tailored learning opportunities that meet people where they are.”

The push aligns with findings from the World Economic Forum, which highlight experiential learning—or “learning by doing”—as the most effective way for individuals to build investment knowledge. The research also indicates a strong preference for financial institutions as trusted sources of education, ahead of traditional media, social platforms, and formal schooling.

The announcement coincides with Robinhood’s second annual Financial Education Summit in Washington, D.C., bringing together policymakers, educators, athletes, and nonprofit leaders. The event features workshops, panel discussions, and specialised sessions aimed at strengthening collaboration and expanding access to financial literacy resources, particularly for underserved communities.

With this expanded push, Robinhood is positioning itself at the forefront of classroom-based financial education, combining in-person learning with its existing digital tools to help build long-term financial confidence among the next generation.