Rustomjee Group Unveils ‘Ocean Vista’ in Versova, Setting New Standards in Luxury Beachfront Residences

July 15, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : Rustomjee Group, an esteemed real estate developer in Mumbai, announces the launch of yet another project from its Luxury Selection portfolio, ‘Ocean Vista’, located in the exquisite location of Versova. This premium development is designed to establish new benchmarks in luxury seaside living, providing residents the unique option to experience a distinctive lifestyle equipped with exceptional amenities. With the project’s launch, Rustomjee Group anticipates a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around 600 crore rupees.

Ocean Vista boasts a unique feature: unobstructed sea views from every floor, a signature offering exclusively by Rustomjee. This prominent attribute sets Ocean Vista apart in a market where spacious 4-bedroom seaside apartments are rare. Rustomjee leads the way among developers addressing this niche, offering 32 luxury 4-bedroom apartments with carpet sizes ranging from 2394 to 2521 square feet, providing luxurious beachfront living with unmatched privacy, and exclusivity. Nestled at the beachfront, Ocean Vista seamlessly integrates nature into everyday life. This unique setting fosters a serene environment ideal for promoting holistic living and well-being.

The property offers an excellent range of amenities designed to promote holistic living and thoughtful practices. Residents can enjoy a rooftop swimming pool, a pool deck, and a rooftop lounge, all with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. Additional highlights include a sky garden pavilion, a sauna room, and a zen studio for fostering mindfulness. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the state-of-the-art fitness center. Social gatherings can be hosted in the banquet hall, the alfresco party area, or the indoor games zone, ensuring a variety of options for entertainment and promoting a balanced lifestyle.

Ocean Vista’s strategic position in Versova provides unparalleled access to Mumbai’s premier social infrastructure. Residents will have direct access to the under-construction Coastal Road, allowing for swift connectivity to South Mumbai (SOBO) and the Western Suburbs via the Western Express Highway. Additionally, the proximity to the airport makes it more convenient for frequent travellers, and the intended connectivity to Madh Island adds to its appeal of delivering a well-connected lifestyle in the heart of Mumbai’s dynamic metropolitan setting.

Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group said, “We are proud to announce the launch of ‘Ocean Vista’, a landmark project that redefines seaside living in Mumbai. Located in Versova, this unique beachfront and sea-facing development sets a new benchmark for luxury living. The project has been meticulously designed to meet the needs of families by providing an enriching and supportive environment for both children and senior citizens. Our Luxury Selections portfolio, developed in collaboration with award-winning international partners in design and architecture, guarantees exclusivity. At Rustomjee, we are committed to using the finest materials and tailoring our offerings to meet the exclusive needs of our residents, ensuring a superior quality of life. We prioritize environmental sustainability by adhering to the highest environmental norms for a better tomorrow.”

Rustomjee Group intends to focus primarily on micro-markets such as Versova, Matunga West, Bandra East, and Chembur, among others, to offer its residents thoughtfully designed inclusive spaces suitable for the entire family coupled with the opportunity to upgrade to a premium lifestyle aligned with their evolving preferences.