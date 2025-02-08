Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Off to a Flying Start in India as Customers Queue Up to Take Deliveries

Bengaluru, India February 08th, 2025: Samsung, India’s biggest electronics company, today said that it received a record response for its flagship Galaxy S25 series in India, resulting in over 430,000 pre-orders. The pre-orders for Galaxy S25 series are 20% higher as compared to Galaxy S24 series in India.

“Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 smartphones set a new standard as true AI companions with Samsung’s most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created. We have seen strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series among young tech-savvy consumers, who are at the forefront of Galaxy AI usage. This year, we widened our flagship distribution network to 17,000 outlets, which has helped us tap demand in smaller cities,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.

The success of Galaxy S25 series reinforces Samsung’s belief that consumers will increasingly adopt seamless and intuitive AI solutions that impact their daily lives. For Galaxy S25 consumers in India, Google’s Gemini Live will be available in Hindi since the start, underscoring the importance of India for Samsung.

Starting February 7, the Galaxy S25 series will be available across retail stores and on Samsung.com as well as other online platforms. Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ come in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint.