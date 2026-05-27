HMD Vibe 2 5G Sells Out Within First Hour of Launch Sale

New Delhi, May 27: HMD today announced that the newly launched HMD Vibe2 5G has officially sold out on Flipkart within first hour of going on sale. The overwhelming response marks a strong consumer reception for India’s first smartphone featuring Indus by Sarvam AI .

Launched at a special launch price , the HMD Vibe2 5G received significant traction from consumers across metros and non-metros alike, driven by its AI-powered experiences, premium design, and value-driven feature set.

Powered by Android 16, the smartphone combines a 6000mAh battery, 50MP Dual AI camera, 120Hz display, IP64 protection, and 5G connectivity, making advanced smartphone experiences more accessible to young Indian consumers.

The successful sell-out further reinforces HMD’s focus on delivering India-first innovation through collaborations with Sarvam AI, Sanchar Saathi, and Flipkart.

HMD thanks consumers across the country for the phenomenal response and support received for the HMD Vibe2 5G. More updates on next sale date on Flipkart will be announced soon.