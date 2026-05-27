Remidio wins First Place at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Innovation Challenge

Amaravati / Bengaluru, May 27: Remidio Innovative Solutions has won First Place under the Point of Care Devices category at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Innovation Challenge, announced at the programme’s grand finale today during the AI-Driven Health Systems: Strategic Stakeholder Engagement Workshop and MedTech Innovation Challenge Grand Finale, held at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), Mangalagiri, in the Amaravati capital region.

The recognition follows the deployment of Remidio’s InstaEyeClinic Kit at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guntur, where AI-enabled portable eye screening was run inside a government hospital by paramedical staff, with no ophthalmologist on site.

What was deployed

The InstaEyeClinic Kit combines three handheld devices, a fundus camera, a portable slit lamp and an autorefractometer, with Remidio’s offline MediosHI AI in a single battery-operated carrycase. It screens for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataract and refractive error, in under ten minutes per patient, with AI results delivered on-device and without an internet connection.

Pilot outcomes at GMCH Guntur

Over seven active screening weeks (9 February to 30 March 2026), the pilot completed 339 retinal examinations, 213 anterior-segment exams and 489 refraction tests, operated entirely by GMCH paramedical staff. The AI flagged 22 diabetic retinopathy, 10 macular degeneration and 6 glaucoma cases, generating 38 referrals into the hospital’s ophthalmology OPD. The macular degeneration cases were the first ever screened for at the facility.

Workshop presentation

At the workshop, Dr. Anand Sivaraman, Director and CEO of Remidio, presented “Oculomics for the Next Billion: How an AI-enabled Retinal Camera can Revolutionise Health Intelligence,” on using the retina as a non-invasive window for earlier detection and population-scale health intelligence.

The challenge

The MedTech Innovation Challenge is an Andhra Pradesh government initiative run through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. Eighteen startups ran live pilots in government hospitals across four categories, collectively serving close to 15,000 patients over the programme window under clinical supervision. Winners were selected by the Committee for Applied Technologies in Health (CATH) on the strength of real-world clinical outcomes, with total cash incentives of Rs 40 lakh across the winning startups.

“AI is enabling low-cost, high-quality diagnostic services, reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases, and helping families avoid heavy medical expenses. It can serve as an important tool in improving people’s quality of life, as the government proactively adopts emerging technologies across all sectors with a futuristic vision. The dreams of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’ could be achieved faster only when people remain healthy.”

Health Minister Shri Satya Kumar Yadav

“This recognition belongs to the GMCH Guntur team, and to the Andhra Pradesh government for testing technology where it counts, inside a public hospital with real patients. It also reflects the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu and Health Minister Shri Satya Kumar Yadav, whose commitment to technology led governance is positioning Andhra Pradesh as a pioneer in AI driven healthcare. Five conditions screened in under ten minutes, by paramedical staff, with no specialist on site and no electricity, no internet connection, is exactly the access gap we set out to close. 10% was detected with retinal conditions, and 40% with refractive disorders that routine screening would have missed.

The next step is oculomics, reading systemic risk from the same retinal scan, and we are grateful to be trusted with that work at scale.”

Dr. Anand Sivaraman, Director and CEO, Remidio Innovative Solutions