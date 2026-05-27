Avocor and IAdea Partner to Deliver MDEP-Powered Digital Signage Solutions at InfoComm 2026

Wilsonville, OR, 27th May 2026 – Avocor, an AUO company and global leader in collaboration and communication solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with IAdea to showcase Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)-powered digital signage solutions at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas.

The collaboration brings together Avocor’s display expertise with IAdea’s enterprise signage technology to deliver a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital signage solution designed for modern business environments.

Making its North American debut at InfoComm 2026, Avocor’s new B Series range of non-interactive displays has been specifically developed for professional signage applications. Engineered for 24/7 operation, the B Series is designed to support high-traffic environments where reliability, clarity, and centralised device management are essential.

Through its collaboration with IAdea, the Avocor B Series will be demonstrated with IAdea’s MDEP-enabled signage technology, enabling organizations to explore simplified device management, seamless integration with Microsoft environments, and the IT governance frameworks already applied to other enterprise endpoints.

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for digital signage solutions that align more closely with IT infrastructure and workplace technology strategies, giving IT and facilities teams a unified approach to deploying signage alongside other managed workplace endpoints.

“Today’s organisations need signage solutions that are not only visually impactful, but also intelligent, secure, and easy to manage,” said Dana Corey, General Manager at Avocor. “Our collaboration with IAdea enables us to bring MDEP-powered capabilities to the Avocor B Series, creating a future-ready signage platform that aligns with the evolving needs of enterprise customers. Together, we are helping organisations simplify deployment, strengthen security, and enhance communication across modern workplaces.”

By leveraging Microsoft’s MDEP framework, the new solution provides businesses with enhanced device security, remote management capabilities, and improved compatibility with enterprise workflows and IT policies. This creates a robust foundation for organisations looking to deploy connected signage solutions across corporate, education, retail, hospitality, and public sector environments.

Visitors to InfoComm 2026 will be able to experience the new B Series firsthand at Avocor booth C6403, where demonstrations will showcase how the partnership between Avocor, IAdea, and Microsoft is helping redefine digital signage for the modern workplace.

“Partnering with Avocor allows us to combine our expertise in smart workplace and signage technology with Avocor’s globally recognised display solutions,” said John C. Wang, CEO at IAdea “Together, we are delivering a secure and scalable signage platform that meets the demands of today’s connected organisations while supporting the future of enterprise communications.”

InfoComm 2026 takes place from 17–19 June at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors can explore Avocor’s latest digital signage and display technologies at Booth C6403.