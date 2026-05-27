Bengal’s Traditional Crafts Gain Momentum at BHIA as Summer Season Drives Renewed Interest

As the summer season sets in across Bengal, shoppers are increasingly turning towards breathable fabrics, handcrafted home décor, and traditional artisanal products that combine comfort, sustainability, and cultural heritage. Keeping this timeless legacy alive, Bengal Home Industries Association (BHIA) has introduced a specially curated summer collection celebrating Bengal’s rich handloom and cottage industry traditions.

This season, BHIA is showcasing an extensive range of lightweight and elegant sarees that are ideal for the summer months. The collection includes Dhanekhali, Begampuri, Kota printed sarees, block printed molmol, soft khadi, and exquisite Jamdani sarees, all sourced directly from weaving hubs across West Bengal such as Phulia and Dhanekhali, where these traditional textiles are handcrafted by skilled artisans. Known for their breathable textures, soft fabrics, and timeless elegance, these sarees beautifully reflect Bengal’s heritage while offering comfort and style during the hot summer season.

Alongside handloom fashion, BHIA has also introduced a vibrant range of summer-friendly home furnishing products. Cotton handwoven fabrics for curtains and home décor are becoming increasingly popular for their airy and comfortable feel, making them ideal for the season. The exhibition further features a wide variety of handcrafted wooden crafts, artistic lamp shades, traditional Dokra crafts, jute-based decorative items, terracotta creations, and bamboo crafts all thoughtfully designed to add a touch of ethnic elegance and sustainability to modern homes during summer.



For decades, Bengal Home Industries Association has played a significant role in supporting Bengal’s artisans, weavers, and rural cottage industries by providing them with a dedicated platform to showcase their craftsmanship. Through its seasonal collections and exhibitions, BHIA continues to preserve traditional art forms while connecting contemporary consumers with authentic handmade products rooted in Bengal’s cultural identity.