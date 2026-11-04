ZOI Partners with Linxa to Accelerate its Global Wholesale Transformation

UAE, November 4, 2026 – Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the international wholesale powerhouse of Zain Group and Omantel, is partnering with Linxa, a leading provider of telecom software solutions, to optimize the management of its international wholesale voice, messaging, and IPX operations. Following a competitive tender process, ZOI has entered into a five-year agreement with Linxa to replace multiple legacy operational and business support systems (OSS/BSS) with its integrated Linxa Connect platform.

Linxa Connect brings together rating, pricing, routing, billing, and reporting, enabling ZOI to automate processes, optimize traffic routing based on cost and quality, and make faster commercial decisions. It will also provide automated rate management, traffic monitoring, financial reconciliation, and support for bilateral agreements. These capabilities will reduce manual processes, improve coordination between commercial and operational teams, and give ZOI greater visibility and control across its international wholesale business.

“As ZOI continues to expand its international wholesale business, we are investing in the technology, systems, and partnerships needed to operate efficiently at scale,” said Sohail Qadir, Chief Executive Officer of Zain Omantel International. “Our customers expect competitive services, consistent quality, and the ability to respond quickly as market conditions change. Working with Linxa will enable us to simplify how we operate, empower our teams to make better decisions, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners worldwide.”

Linxa works with leading Tier 1 carriers, international wholesale operators, and telecommunications service providers worldwide. Its software and network solutions support the management of high-volume voice and messaging traffic, bringing together commercial, operational, and financial processes. With a global customer base and a presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, Linxa brings extensive experience supporting the complex requirements of international wholesale telecommunications.

“This agreement is a landmark moment for Linxa and a strong endorsement of our vision to be recognized as the partner of choice for voice and messaging operators and carriers worldwide,” said Simon Dodsworth, Chief Executive Officer, Linxa. “The Middle East is one of the most dynamic wholesale markets in the world, and ZOI sits at its heart. Our focus is on driving ZOI’s digital transformation, enhancing efficiency and delivering unmatched value for the long term.”

This partnership reflects Linxa’s mission to give wholesale telecoms providers high-performance, innovative and scalable software solutions that optimize their core business in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.

“ZOI is one of the leading international wholesale telecommunications providers, with extensive voice and messaging operations that demand efficiency, flexibility, and consistent service quality,” said Kunal Dave, Chief Revenue Officer, Linxa. “We are proud to partner with ZOI and bring our experience supporting other leading Tier 1 carriers to this project. Together, we will build on ZOI’s existing strengths, improve operational performance, and create a stronger foundation for continued growth.”

ZOI’s Carrier and Mobility business connects operators, carriers, and mobile service providers across regional and international markets, supporting more than 10 billion international voice minutes and roaming services across 200 countries. Its portfolio includes bilateral and transit voice traffic, international toll-free services (ITFS), mobile number portability (MNP) lookup, messaging hubs and firewalls, international roaming, signaling hubs, and IPX/GRX exchange services.