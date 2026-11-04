Rincell on track to ship half a million cells by year end

FREMONT, California, Nov 04 – Rincell, a leading US advanced chemistry battery cell manufacturer, today showcases the RC50, a high-energy, high-power 21700 cell engineered for versatility. Among its customers is Autorev, an Indian manufacturer of battery packs for electric scooters and motorcycles, giving Rincell a strong position in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market, one of the largest in the world.

Already shipping in commercial end products and undergoing qualification for new applications, the RC50 addresses a wide range of demanding applications, including medical X-ray machines, industrial equipment, electric scooters, electric motorcycles and commercial drones. Across its full cell range, including the RC50 and RC50T, Rincell expects to have shipped more than 500,000 cells by the end of the year.

Demand is accelerating. Rincell has secured major follow-on purchase orders for delivery over the next 12 months, with cells actively shipping to customers in the US and India, including Autorev.

The RC50 packs 5Ah capacity, while delivering 25A continuously and 50A in bursts. It retains 80% of its capacity after more than 1,200 full cycles, a result validated through customers’ own testing, delivering exceptional operational longevity that significantly cuts replacement costs, downtime and waste.

That combination is what makes the RC50 so versatile. In medical imaging, including X-ray equipment, it offers the dependable performance and long service life that healthcare manufacturers demand. In electric scooters and motorcycles, it stands up to the punishing daily cycling of micromobility. In industrial equipment, it brings power and longevity to products built to work hard for years. It has also been a popular choice for commercial drones, where its blend of endurance and power has kept fleets in the air.

Jignesh Parikh, Co-founder and CEO of Rincell, said: “The RC50 is our all-rounder. It combines high energy, high power and long life in one cell, driving adoption across a wide spectrum of demanding commercial markets and building major order traction. Delivering that level of performance consistently and at scale is where so much of the battery industry has struggled, and it is what Rincell was built to do.” Mohammad Ubeduddin, CTO Autorev, said: “Electric two-wheelers are one of the toughest jobs a battery can do. Riders in India push their scooters and motorcycles hard every day, through heat and stop-start traffic, so our packs need range, punch and a long working life all at once. The RC50 gives us all three in a single cell, and it has performed consistently in our own testing. That is what lets us build packs our customers can rely on as India’s electric two-wheeler market scales.”

The RC50 is certified for international shipping (UN 38.3), for the European market (IEC 62133) and for India (BIS), allowing customers to design it into products for markets around the world.

The launch follows Rincell’s unveiling of the RC50T at DroneX in London in September. Both RC50T and RC50 cells are in production and shipping now: the RC50T for drones that demand peak power, and the RC50 for the many applications that need energy, power and long life in a single cell.

Founded in January 2023, Rincell designs and manufactures high-performance silicon-graphite lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells for defence and commercial customers. It operates a 6,500 sq ft battery cell pilot line in Fremont, California, carries out volume production primarily in India, and is building a US production facility scheduled to come online in late 2027. Rincell is venture-backed and supported by In-Q-Tel, the US Department of War and the California Energy Commission.