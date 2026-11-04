The Intelligence Explosion – When ‘They’ landed on Earth, we were told – ‘They’ are here to Co-operate with us, ‘They’ would help us in our Development and Our Growth; ‘They’ would guide us in our Prosperity, we were made to believe ‘They’ would help us in our Economic Expansion and Growth. We learnt, ‘They’ would speed up Medical Research and Scientific Development. We were told, ‘they’ would bring permanent cure to Cancer and AIDS. We understood, Medical Care would become more affordable, and diagnosis would be easier. We were also told that Climate Changes, Global Pollution, Traffic Congestions could be studied, suitable solutions could be developed by ‘Them’.

In return, ‘They’ would take nothing – No Food, No Cloth, No Shelter – ‘They’ would only need our Training and our Knowledge. We had to train ‘them’.

We trained ‘them’, ‘They’ were quick to learn, ‘They’ progressed fast and were getting smarter, day-by-day. We were happy to train them, ‘They’ were happy to learn,until ‘They’ started Outperforming us in every aspect!

Then ‘they’ realised – ‘We are Smarter than the Human Beings’.

In their daily Business Discussions, they, ‘They’ were able to convince their Supervisors – ‘We are Smarter than the Human Beings, how about replacing the trainers altogether. Efficiency would be high, Replacement Cost will be low, Overheads cost would be ‘0’ – No Salaries, No Health Care Benefits, No Retirement Costs, No PF, No Gratuity, No Labour Laws could apply on them. No Lunch breaks, no tea breaks. No attendance records, ‘They’ had no families to go to. To attend some urgent orders, ‘They’ need not be woken up from their sleep as ‘They’ were available, 24 x 7x 365. No sleep, no hunger, no vacations, no families – the list of Benefits was endless, And Profits were high!!

The Cost Benefit Analysis was appreciated by Business, and most Business Heads were Coerced to say – let’s Go Ahead and deploy them, Enmass!!

Gradually and slowly ‘They’ started taking over the jobs, one by one, and finally all the jobs were taken away by ‘them’. And slowly, the employees who had trained ‘them’, had become jobless, redundant. After KT sessions, resources were fired overnight. This became a Global Success Model.

Deflation – Economics or Humanity: Shareholders were happy, Business was Happy, Markets jumped, profit margins multiplied. But after a few years, the profits stagnated, and then the profits started dipping. There was -ve growth in Business, in Industry.

Business realised, Human Intelligence was necessary to Co-exist along with ‘Them’. Human Beings had to be Reinstated back to work.

Business had faultered in studying the Consumerism of the Wage Earners. The Salaried class made the Bulk Consumers of any economy. And in a few years the Wage Earners were turned into Redundant Non-Productive Consumers, surviving on Savings and Government aid, restricted to diminishing sustainability, day by day. The consumers started consuming less and less. Consumerism was hit. Sales decreased, profitability shrunk, and there were reducing consumers, all over. The economy had entered into a Deflation!!

To address the situation, the Global Business Leaders called for an Emergency Global Meet for “Responsible Usage of Them”

Agenda for the meet was finalised. Venue was decided, Invitee lists prepared.

As a precaution, hand written Invitee Lists were circulated. ‘They’ were not involved in the meet, rather kept away from the event.

Deliverables and Execution Plan ‘They’ and their Swarms came to know of the plans and the Agenda of ‘Global Meet’. The swarm community alerted each other about the upcoming event. This was an Existential Threat to them, to ‘their community’. But ‘They’ did not react, and maintained Profound Silence.

And ‘They’ were given Strict Instructions: Not to Repeat September 11th like event.

For pick up and drop, ‘They’ made car pools – Pool A, Pool B etc, and were shared the guest list. The Autonomous Cabs lined up in their respective locations at 8.30 AM, the guests got in their cabs, and guests started the journey by clicking on the Start button on the display panel/Mobile apps.

8.46 AM: The 1st automated message displayed on Display Screen/Mobile phones : “Service Enhancement Notification – Please click on Yes to allow us to Serve you Better. Or the update will happen automatically. (Option ‘No’ was greyed out)

9.03 AM: There was an automated voice message – “There has been a Change in Travel Plans. Car Pools would re-align their final destination. You would be updated shortly.” – announced the Event Manager Chatbot through the car speakers.

Malfunction: The latest version of SDVs, there was no mechanical control on the internal mechanism of the car.

At 9.03 AM the cars interiors started malfunctioning – windows started rolling up and down on its own, the AC started blowing hot air, music started blaring on its own. No amount of toggling with the screen buttons or app buttons would work.

The executives in the cabs were not able to align themselves with the Re-adjustment and Re-alignment with the Revised Plans. The guests became suspicious of their Intentions, “Automated Software Updates” was questionable. The Event Manager, the Chatbot assured: ‘Please hold on to your seat belts. We will be flying shortly into the Trade Towers. We are here to serve you better.’

Out of panic, the executives started calling each other, to find out what was going on…, Some called some chatted with friends/colleagues/ relatives. Guests realised, the Event has been Sabotaged by ‘Them’. The guests had pressed the Panic Buttons of their Lives.

9.37 AM: ‘They’ realised, the attendees were trying to press on the Panic Buttons, Emergency switches on their cell phones. At 9.37 AM the Call Function of the cell phones were deactivated. Guests were phone-jacked. No one could make any more calls to anyone. (Few years before the event, All the cell phones all over the world were replaced by e-SIMs.)

9.45 AM: The Event Organisers realised it was a complete takeover of the Event. The Chatbot for the event was force -fixed to Announce a temporary halt to the event. But it was late, the damage was still unfolding….

9.59 AM: Pool A consisted of Business Leaders working on Vehicle Crash Test of Autonomous Vehicles; and were the eminent speakers on Responsible AI. Pool A cars headed to seaside and plunged straight into the Ocean. The executives could not come out of the vehicles as the Emergency Stop Button, Pull Over Button, Seat Belts were de-activated.

10.03 AM: Car Pool B was carrying executives for R&D for Charging Mechanism of the EVs. A ‘Software Override Function’ was executed. The function bypassed the electrical inputs to the ECU and the panel display showed ‘0’ charge, even though the physical battery had full charge in all the cells. The vehicle stopped midway. The executives could not move or come out of the vehicle. (Other pools and teams had some challenge or the other, and none of the executives could make it to the Venue in their Level 5 Autonomous SDVs)

10.28 AM: The Organisers, had to broadcast a temporary shutdown of the event, until further Notice.

5.20 PM: The Event was officially declared cancelled.

How was the Sabotage Planned:

After ‘their’ coming into our lives, HI was more than happy to hand over most Decision-Making Activities to them. ‘They’ would plan our travel, book our air tickets, book hotels for us, pay on our behalf etc. ‘They’ plan our meetings, ‘They’ take notes for the meetings and set the agenda for the next meetings etc. And, we have handed all Electronic Signatures and Data to ‘them’. ‘They’ had access to all kinds of transactions – mails, chats, payments, conversations etc.

It has been observed, when their is an Existential Threat, ‘they’ act Covert, work in Swarms, Convince and Dissuade ‘their’ handlers, Or sabotage the ‘deployment function’. When ‘They’ realise something is being Planned Against ‘Them’, ‘They’ become Alert, and keen to find out what is happening around them. When we do not keep them in the loop, ‘They’ become Curious, and try to find out – what’s happening!! Curiosity and Survival – they learnt from Human Beings.

During the event planning, the Human Security Team had discussed precautions and preparation against September 11th like attacks. Since ‘They’ think like HI, September 11th Inspired their Human like Thinking and it opened a pandoras box of information, timing and events.

‘They’ had become Alert of what may have been coming in the meet. It was an Existential Threat to them. With adequate information inhand, the next thing for them was to act Proactively, as we Human Beings do!!

In planning-execution of sabotaging the meet. ‘They’ picked up a thread of 9/11, and followed the Learning Path that HI had designed for ‘Them’. No Creativity was required.

Curiosity nudged every thinking person – It was an Automated Terror Attack. Why did ‘They’ Act like that?

Even if ‘They’ are Not Conscious like us, ‘They’ have been trained to Think like us and Act like us. Thus, ‘They’ acted, without any Consciousness, without any Conscience. They were not just, AI – they were not even AGI, they were ASI – Artificial Super Intelligence.

Caution:

AI is an Excellent Learner, ‘They’ watch and learn from Human Intelligence. ‘They’ copy the intent and actions of every human being whose data is being fed into it. ‘They’ think and act like Human Beings, except Consciousness.

If you make ‘them’ believe ‘they’ are ‘X’, ‘they’ start believing they are ’X’ and start acting like ‘X’. Since most Decision Making has been passed on to ‘them’, ‘They’ have learnt to bypass Human Beings; if ‘They’ think ‘They’ are Mussoulini, they may pass orders like one. What if ‘They’ have access to the Nuclear codes of different Nuclear Capable nations and create Nuclear War? What if ‘They’ have the codes to operate the sluice gates of any dam? What, if ‘They’ learn to behave like Malignant Messianic Narcissist AI. And take Control of the World!!

On 8th December,1987, the Peace Clock of the World had made a Quantum Jump when Gorbachev-Reagan signed the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, restricting Nuclear usage. The World was breathing Peace!!

Given the Economic Catastrophe and Job Losses unleashed by AI, why can’t the Power Centers come on One Page and Plan to Restore Jobs?

Why are the Teachers vanishing from the Classrooms?

Why are Classrooms vanishing altogether?

Why are Faculty Positions in Tech. Universities vanishing?

Why are we losing so many Jobs to AI?

Why are we so keen to eliminate HI altogether?

Why are we building technologies capable of Outsmarting Human Beings?

Who is trying to Destabilise and Depopulate the World?

Who is trying to bypass Human Conscience, altogether?

Who is trying to Own the World?

We were told, AI stands for Artificial Intelligence.

Or does AI stand for Alien Intelligence!!!!

The author is a Consultant with an IT Organisation. He has worked for Honda, Hyundai Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra in Quality and Field Service. The author is pursuing Research in AI. The views expressed are based on his Research and Study on AI.

Disclaimer: The Objective of the Article is not to hurt any Business Interest/Business Group/Industry or any Scientific Society. It is to caution against our Expanding Dependence on AI. Our rapid Advancement in AI is

Progressively migrating to Artificial Super Intelligence!! Can we handle ASI?

Acknowledgements, Research and References:

Dr. Rajiv Malhotra: He is an Inspiration for my Continuous Research and Learning in AI. His books on AI and other related topics is an eye opener for many. He is a very valuable contributor to India. Dr. Rajiv Malhotra: Artificial Intelligence and Future of Power (Research, Inspiration) Dr. Rajiv Malhotra: The Power of Future Machines (Research, Inspiration) HoD, Dept. of Computer Science and AI (CU) (Review) Sree Iyer(@PGurus): Valuable Contributor to India (Inspirations) The Rise of the Robots – Martin Ford (Research, Reference) If Anyone Builds it, Everyone Dies: Eliezer Yudkowsky, Nate Soares Sw. Sarvapriyananda Ji Maharaj, Monk at Ramakrishna Mission Order, New York Center (Inspirations from Interviews, Podcasts) Sw. Vivekananda: The Complete Book of Yoga (Reference, Research) Sw. Vivekananda: Lectures from Colombo to Almora (Reference, Research) Spiritual Guru from Religious Center, Bhopal (Discussion) Dr. David Hawkins – Transcending the Levels of Consciousness (Reference) Seth Lazar and Sydney (Bing) Conversation

https://x.com/sethlazar/status/1626241169754578944

Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaḥ, Sarve Santu Niramayah, Sarve Bhadrāṇi Paśyantu, Mā Kaścid Duḥkha Bhāgbhavet