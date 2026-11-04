transcosmos partners with BANDAI and BNTCA to support Tamagotchi’s 30th anniversary promotion in North America on Roblox

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 04: transcosmos today announced that the company, in partnership with BANDAI CO., LTD. and Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc., is holding a collaboration event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Tamagotchi on Roblox, one of the world’s largest user-participation platforms, from November 1 to 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Time). The event takes place in Main Street RP, a popular roleplay game operated by Entelechy Entertainment LLC that has surpassed 150 million total visits.

transcosmos is responsible for the overall planning and production of the initiative, and is creating and operating the in-game experience together with Entelechy Entertainment.

■Celebrating Tamagotchi’s 30th anniversary in Main Street RP on Roblox

Tamagotchi was born in Japan on November 23, 1996, and celebrates its 30th anniversary in November 2026. In the U.S., BNTCA will host the anniversary event “Tamagotchi Times Square Spectacular” in Times Square on November 22 (U.S. Eastern Time).

This initiative supports the 30th anniversary promotion in North America from the metaverse. Fans across the U.S. who cannot make it to the venue in New York, as well as fans around the world, can join the 30th anniversary celebration from a city on Roblox.

* The Roblox application must be downloaded to play. Basic play is free of charge.

■A linked event connecting Harajuku/Shibuya and New York

Inside the city of Main Street RP, we have planned a linked event that connects the “Cho Tamagotchi Festival” held in Harajuku and Shibuya with the “Tamagotchi Times Square Spectacular” held in New York.

Drawing on the unique culture of roleplay games, where players live in a city and spend time together with friends, the month-long event is designed so that players can discover and enjoy both Main Street RP and Tamagotchi. Discover the full details in the game during the event period.

■More encounters with Tamagotchi on Roblox

As of Q3 2026, Roblox has more than 130 million daily active users (DAU) worldwide, with usage expanding mainly among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. transcosmos positions Roblox as a “next-generation experience platform” and has created opportunities for players around the world to meet Tamagotchi by planning and operating Tamagotchi Party and Find Tamagotchi, as well as through collaborations with popular games.

Now, in addition to the titles it plans and operates, transcosmos is collaborating with a popular roleplay game that many players in the U.S. enjoy every day, bringing Tamagotchi to even more players in North America.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, major updates are also planned for the Tamagotchi titles on Roblox that transcosmos plans and operates. Stay tuned!

■Comments

Chisato Aoyagi, Assistant Manager, Toy Division, BANDAI CO., LTD.

“Tamagotchi celebrates the 30th anniversary of its birth on November 23, 2026. In Japan, we are holding the ‘Cho Tamagotchi Festival’ in the Harajuku and Shibuya area, and in the U.S., an anniversary celebration will also take place in Times Square, New York. On top of that, a story connecting these two venues will unfold in the city of a popular Roblox game. We are truly delighted to celebrate the 30th anniversary with Tamagotchi fans around the world, across the real and digital worlds and beyond countries and places. We will continue working so that Tamagotchi remains loved across generations.”

Tomoaki Ishikawa, Senior Vice President, Toy Department, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

“As Tamagotchi reaches its 30th anniversary, we wanted to celebrate together with fans across the U.S. and around the world. Having Tamagotchi ‘arrive’ in a Roblox city where today’s kids gather almost every day brings the excitement we felt when we first met Tamagotchi 30 years ago to a new generation. Starting with the events in Harajuku and Shibuya, we look forward to celebrating Tamagotchi’s birthday with many people in Times Square, New York, and in the Roblox game.”

Jonathan Patrick, Founder, Entelechy Entertainment LLC

“Main Street RP is a place where players come together to live, explore, and share moments in a city they help bring to life. Welcoming Tamagotchi into our game for its 30th anniversary has been not only exciting for our team but also a true honor. From Harajuku to New York, we’ve built a story our whole community can experience together. We look forward to continuing our work with transcosmos to bring more iconic Japanese brands to Roblox players.”

Jin Mitsuda, Department Manager, Metaverse Promotion Department, transcosmos inc.

“We are very pleased to play a role in connecting Tamagotchi with Roblox users in the U.S. at the major milestone of its 30th anniversary. Among Japanese IPs, Tamagotchi has led the way in collaborating with popular Roblox games that are growing overseas. Valuing experiences that bring value to both the IP and the game, we worked together with all of our partners to create something that both longtime Tamagotchi fans and those meeting it for the first time can enjoy. We hope you enjoy an unexpected encounter with Tamagotchi in a city on Roblox.”

■Next steps

transcosmos will continue to work with BANDAI and BNTCA to bring the appeal of Tamagotchi to Roblox users around the world, and, through its collaboration with Entelechy Entertainment, will continue its efforts to connect Japanese IPs and brands with Roblox users in North America.

In addition, by combining the titles it plans and operates with collaborations that blend into the communities of popular games, transcosmos will keep building places where characters and brands from Japan continue to be loved by the next generation overseas.