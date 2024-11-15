Single and ready to Dine? Swiggy Dineout Launches a Week-Long Celebration for Singles Day

National, November 15: Swiggy Dineout, one of India’s leading restaurant discovery and reservation platforms, has unveiled an exciting campaign for Singles Day, transforming the traditional 11/11 celebration into an entire week of exclusive deals tailored for dining enthusiasts, especially singles. Celebrated worldwide, Singles Day has become an occasion to embrace and celebrate singlehood, and Swiggy Dineout is elevating the festivities with unique offers and experiences.

To encourage users to embrace their solo status and indulge in self-love, Swiggy Dineout has introduced a lineup of enticing offers and discounts for customers to relax, enjoy, and make their dining experiences more delightful. From irresistible deals between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., pre-booking offers at just Rs. 11, extended happy hours, to free surprises, the platform ensures a memorable, pocket-friendly experience for everyone.

In addition to this, customers can also book tables and pay dining bills at their favorite restaurants through the Swiggy app (via Swiggy Dineout) and enjoy FLAT discounts up to 50% off on their bill!.

Popular content creators like BeYouNick and Srishti Garg contributed to the buzz by sharing comic videos that humorously depicted attempts to make their friends single for the week and highlighted the perks of being single, all in the spirit of enjoying Swiggy Dineout’s exclusive offers.

The campaign tapped into meme marketing that brought together over 100 Instagram pages across pop culture like theIndianidiot, schooldays, sarcasmicfeeds and more. The momentum grew even more as popular LinkedIn creators chimed in with their personal takes, making the whole experience feel even more relatable and authentic.

Speaking of the campaign “As a brand committed to enhancing dining experiences, we wanted Singles Week to celebrate singlehood in a way that resonates with everyone, especially Gen Z. Our goal is to encourage singles to embrace self-love, step out, and enjoy great food, whether solo or with friends,” said Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP, Revenue and Marketing at Swiggy Dineout. “With exclusive offers and memorable experiences, we’re creating opportunities for our users to celebrate the perks of being single and make every meal a fun and special occasion.”

This unique campaign captures the spirit of the modern single individual who embraces empowerment and happiness in their solo status. With discounts, fun giveaways, and engaging content that celebrates singlehood, Swiggy Dineout’s Singles Week is a tribute to the food-loving singles of India.