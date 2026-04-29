SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. Emerges as India’s Premier ‘Temple-Tech’ Packaging Leader, Securing Partnerships with Iconic Spiritual Centers

MUMBAI, INDIA — April 2026: SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. (SKAFT), a prominent player in India’s flexible packaging sector, has further strengthened its market leadership by establishing itself as a specialized provider of Prasad packaging solutions through its dedicated “Temple-Tech” division.

In a significant development, the company has secured partnerships with several of India’s most revered spiritual institutions, including Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, Shree Mumbadevi Mandir, and Vitthal Rukmini Mandir. These collaborations mark a major milestone in the company’s journey toward addressing the unique and evolving needs of India’s religious and pilgrimage economy.

India’s spiritual tourism sector continues to witness steady growth, with millions of devotees visiting temples and pilgrimage centers each year. This surge has created a heightened demand for packaging solutions that not only ensure hygiene and durability but also respect the sanctity of sacred offerings. Recognizing this niche yet critical requirement, SK Agrofood Tech has developed advanced packaging systems designed specifically for Prasad distribution.

Engineering the Sacred: The “Temple-Tech” Advantage

Unlike conventional consumer packaging, Prasad packaging requires a delicate balance between functionality, safety, and cultural sensitivity. SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. has addressed these challenges through a combination of innovation, precision engineering, and stringent quality control.

Key features of the company’s “Temple-Tech” solutions include:

Advanced Multi-Layer Lamination: The use of high-performance PET, MET-PET, and PE films creates a strong moisture and oxygen barrier, preserving the freshness, texture, and shelf life of offerings such as ladoos, dry fruits, and khadi sakhar .

High-Definition Rotogravure Printing: State-of-the-art printing technology enables intricate, vibrant, and respectful designs that reflect the spiritual identity and heritage of each temple.

Zero-Contamination Protocols: All packaging is manufactured in controlled environments using European-standard machinery, ensuring food-grade safety and minimizing contamination risks during production and handling.

Custom Structural Design: Pouches are engineered to be leak-proof, tamper-resistant, and easy to handle, catering to the high-volume distribution systems followed by major temples.

A senior marketing representative from the company noted:

“Being entrusted with packaging sacred offerings from institutions such as Shirdi and Siddhivinayak is both an honour and a responsibility. We approach every product with a deep sense of respect, ensuring that the purity and sanctity of the Prasad are maintained throughout its journey.”

Strengthening India’s Temple Economy Through Innovation

The partnerships with leading temples highlight a growing intersection between tradition and technology. By introducing standardized, high-quality packaging solutions, SK Agrofood Tech is contributing to improved hygiene practices, better storage, and efficient distribution systems within temple ecosystems.

These advancements are particularly relevant as temple administrations increasingly focus on enhancing devotee experience, maintaining quality standards, and complying with food safety regulations. The integration of modern packaging technologies helps ensure consistency while preserving the spiritual essence of the offerings.

A Landmark Year of Growth and Expansion

The company’s strategic expansion into the spiritual sector comes at a time of strong financial performance. SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. has reported an annual turnover of approximately INR 610 crore, reflecting its rapid scale-up and growing footprint across multiple industries, including FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

This growth underscores the company’s ability to identify emerging market opportunities and deliver tailored solutions across sectors. Its investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities and product innovation has played a key role in sustaining this upward trajectory.

Driving Sustainability: The Next Frontier

Looking ahead, SK Agrofood Tech is placing a strong emphasis on sustainability through its Green Packaging initiatives for 2026. The company is actively working toward the adoption of mono-material structures that enhance recyclability without compromising on performance.

By aligning its operations with global sustainability trends and regulatory expectations, the company aims to offer environmentally responsible packaging solutions—even in the context of sacred and traditional offerings. This approach reflects a broader commitment to balancing cultural values with ecological responsibility.

About SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Mumbai, SK Agrofood Tech Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio, including center-seal pouches, laminated rolls, and high-barrier packaging materials, serving thousands of clients across India.

With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, SK Agrofood Tech continues to expand its presence across emerging and specialized segments, positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s evolving packaging landscape.

For more details Contact:

Mobile: 8806596329

Mail: info@skaft.in