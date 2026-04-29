Xiaomi launches JeevikaSaathi plus to support 1,000 plus women entrepreneurs in Rajasthan

Rajasthan, April 29: Xiaomi India today announced the launch of JeevikaSaathi+, a women entrepreneurship initiative aimed at enabling sustainable livelihoods and financial independence for over 1,000 women across Udaipur and Jaipur. Through structured training, digital learning, and access to business resources, the program will onboard 750 women, provide in-depth entrepreneurial, financial and digital skills training to 500 participants, and support 250 women in starting or scaling their own enterprises through asset-based assistance. The aim is to enable significant and sustained income growth over time.

Through this initiative, Xiaomi is investing in grassroots entrepreneurship to create long-term economic opportunities for women, especially those from low-income and underserved communities. The initiative is designed to bridge gaps in access to skills, markets, and resources, helping women move from informal work or early-stage ideas to stable, income-generating businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Madan, Chief People Officer & Head of Integrated Management, Xiaomi India:

“At Xiaomi, we believe access creates opportunity. JeevikaSaathi+ is about bridging that access gap for women through skills, digital tools, and market linkages so they can build and scale their own businesses. Through this initiative, we aim to help women move from early ideas or informal set-ups to stable, income-generating enterprises. Our goal is to enable sustainable income generation, strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship, and drive more inclusive growth in the communities we serve.”

The program combines on-ground training with digital learning, covering business planning, financial management, and digital literacy, while also providing continuous mentorship and access to national platforms such as NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform and the MSME Udyam Sakhi portal. Participants will develop structured business plans and receive guidance to launch enterprises across sectors such as tailoring, food services, retail, beauty, and small-scale manufacturing.

The initiative was inaugurated in Udaipur in the presence of Shri Mannalal Rawat, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Udaipur. He expressed his gratitude to Xiaomi and BharatCares for choosing Udaipur as the launch location for JeevikaSathi+. He emphasized that the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be achieved through equal participation of both men and women, adding that platforms like Jeevika Sathi+ provide women with livelihood opportunities, confidence, and a pathway towards self-reliance.

Bhomik Shah, Trustee, BharatCares:

“At BharatCares, we see entrepreneurship as a powerful pathway to dignity, agency, and long-term economic resilience for women at the grassroots. We are honoured to give this cause another form through Xiaomi India’s JeevikaSaathi+ program. Our collective mission is to enable women not just with skills, but with the confidence, networks, and market access required to build sustainable enterprises.,”

In addition to capability building, Xiaomi is enabling access to markets and formal systems by supporting women with e-commerce onboarding, supplier linkages, and assistance with registrations, banking, and government schemes. This integrated approach is intended to reduce entry barriers, strengthen business resilience, and help women scale their ventures over time.

JeevikaSaathi+ is part of Xiaomi India’s broader commitment to inclusive growth, focusing on empowering communities through access, education, and opportunity. By supporting women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level, the initiative aims to drive meaningful and lasting impact, strengthening local economies while enabling more women to participate in India’s growth story.