Mary Hart’s Newly Released Whose Hat is That

New Hyde Park, NY, December 05, 2023 — “Whose Hat is That?”: a delightful juvenile nonfiction that offers a fresh resource for building reading success. “Whose Hat is That?” is the creation of published author, Mary Hart.

Hart shares, “As ‘Whose Hat Is That?’ is in an easy-to-follow format, children enter the magical world of hats and learn not only their ABCs but also about people from all over the world in different historical times. There is even an opportunity for the child to draw their own hat.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Hart’s new book will entertain and inform as readers learn that each letter connects to a specialized hat in a unique alphabet journey.