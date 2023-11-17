Sparx Unveils the Much-Anticipated Autumn Winter 23′ Collection, Pushing Comfort and Style to Unprecedented Heights

Sparx, the esteemed sports shoe brand under the Relaxo umbrella, has launched its Autumn Winter 23′ Collection, redefining comfort and style for the fashion-forward generation. With a steadfast approach to the celebration of you, Sparx introduced the same through an empowering “Sparx — It’s in Me” campaign, featuring a dazzling array of over 100 meticulously crafted shoe designs from its Athleisure & Lifestyle Collection.

The Autumn Winter Collection is a testament to modern and cutting-edge technology, ensuring that each pair of Sparx footwear delivers unparalleled comfort, durability, and fit that not just feels sturdy but superior as well. Young and dynamic individuals who seek comfort, quality, and variety in their footwear choices will be delighted by this innovative range. The Sparx Autumn Winter Collection boasts impeccable design, a soft and breathable upper material, and a rugged sole that provides exceptional traction on a variety of surfaces.

Designed to cater to diverse preferences, the new collection is available for men, women, and kids. With a price range of ₹999 to ₹2499, Sparx has made sure that style and quality are accessible to all. One can find the latest Sparx collection at more than 400 Relaxo Brand Outlets, leading footwear stores, and also on their official relaxofootwear.com website.

Mr. Gaurav Dua, Executive Director at Relaxo Footwears Ltd, shared his thoughts on this exciting launch: “The Sparx Autumn Winter 23′ Collection represents a perfect blend of style, comfort, and quality. From Day one we emphasized upon creating a range of footwear that empowers individuals to confidently look up to their everyday adventures. This collection embodies the spirit of Sparx – It’s in Me.” “The Sparx Autumn Winter Collection celebrates the essence of the positive energy and the athleticism, which is in the DNA of youth today. The energy, the quality, and modern designs powered by state-of-the-art technology is a reflection of our commitment to offering the best to our consumers.”, said Mr. Sachin Chabbra, VP & Head of Marketing at Relaxo Footwears underscoring the values of the brand.

Not only is the range exceptionally well-ventilated, but it is also lightweight, making it the ideal choice for those who value both fashion and fitness. With Sparx, every step is a statement of comfort and style. Add to that, the sublimation printing and a range of outsoles that aid on-road support, Sparx Autumn Winter 23′ Collection provides optimal trail performance to enthusiasts.