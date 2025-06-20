Starting a New Job While Receiving Workers’ Comp Benefits: What You Need to Know

Source: pexels.com

It is not uncommon for workers to consider finding a new job or even a career change after experiencing a work-related injury. In some cases, an injured worker is eager to find a new role in an industry that’s considered “low-risk.” However, in other situations, they may just need to think about a career change. This is especially true if the injury keeps them from doing the same type of work they did in the past.

If you have filed compensation claims in SC, you may wonder, is it possible to get a new job while still receiving this compensation? Keep reading to learn more.

Changing Jobs and Workers’ Comp Benefits

Legally, you can change jobs any time you want. This is true even if you still receive workers’ comp benefits from your current employer. With that in mind, some laws apply to this, and any time you take another job – full-time or secondary – it may affect your benefit amount. If you are thinking about additional employment, you must understand that:

Benefits can’t be eliminated because you change jobs

Benefits can’t be canceled because you take a lesser-paying job

Benefits can’t be canceled if you take light-duty work at a lower salary

With that in mind, if you do accept a different job while still receiving benefits, it may affect how much you receive. While you can still get partial benefits in some cases, the weekly pay rate may not remain the same. If you also receive the same pay you did at your former job, benefits may cease completely.

Secondary or Part Time Job

Some injured workers may think about a second job to fill in financial gaps. However, any income you receive will reduce what you get as a weekly benefit. If you do receive pay but don’t report this income and keep taking benefits, this is considered insurance fraud.

Changing Jobs After an On-the-Job Injury

There are more than a few reasons that you may consider a job or career change after an injury. For example:

Finding a less demanding job that meets your physical restrictions but that pays the same

A job that pays less but meets physical limitations and lets you move forward

In this situation, you may be able to continue receiving partial benefits from your prior workers’ comp claim.

What to Consider Before Accepting a New Job

Taking a new job after an accident has both personal and financial benefits. However, there are a few things to keep in mind. For example:

Returning to work before a full recovery may cause a risk of reinjury

Going to work too soon may hurt your recovery or keep you from a full recovery

Make sure you consider all the factors in deciding if going back to work is right for you, even in another role. Doing so will help ensure you make the right decision for your needs and that you don’t try to do too much too soon.