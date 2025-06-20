8 Signs You Need a Divorce

Marriages go through periods where they are great and times when they need a little reassessment. Couples who are experiencing a bumpy road can use the help of marital therapy to get their relationship back on track.

Every couple experiences difficult times in their relationship, but many couples have an innate sense for when things have hit rock bottom and need to take action. If you’re not sure if your marriage is in trouble, here are some signs that may indicate it’s time to consider divorce:

Infidelity

Couples who go through the discovery of infidelity experience great pain, regardless of whether they stay together or divorce.

A one-time mistake isn’t always indicative of marital troubles; however, repeated acts of adultery or hidden relationships over several years could be signs that your spouse has lost interest in staying with you.

They make excuses for being away from home or missing important occasions. They are defensive when asked where they have been, who was involved, etc.

Lack of Communication

Marriage is about sharing your life with another person and creating a bond between two individuals. When the communication in a marriage dies down and one partner stops reaching out to the other, it can be a sign that things aren’t going well in the relationship.

This could be due to feelings of neglect or displeasure with their partner; this person physically withdraws from his/her spouse as a way not to deal with marital issues at hand.

Physical Abuse

Physical fighting is never acceptable within a marriage. Violence as a way to deal with marital issues is never a solution. There are many avenues couples can take to resolve marital conflicts, and violence is not the answer.

Physical aggression, pushing, slapping, throwing objects, harming pets are all signs that something might be wrong in the marriage. It’s up to you to decide whether this is a pattern or it was an isolated incident.

Denial

When one spouse refuses to acknowledge there are issues within their marriage, they are choosing not to face reality even if it means staying unhappy for the rest of their life.

This person has dug themselves into a hole and can’t see beyond what they’ve created for themselves; much like alcoholism where just one drink is never enough, this type of denial sets off alarm bells for any healthy-minded individual watching the downward spiral happen before their eyes. When both spouses refuse to acknowledge that something needs to change, the marriage is probably over.

Addiction

When an individual becomes addicted to drugs, gambling, alcohol or any other harmful substance it puts a strain on their ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships including with their spouse.

If your partner has addiction problems, they might not be able to stay sober at home and will need professional help in order to get better and return as the loving person you met before they got hooked. This situation requires compassion but also firm boundaries for you to reestablish yourself as a priority within your relationship.

Financial Problems

Married couples share all aspects of life including financial responsibilities; when one spouse has difficulty balancing the checkbook, paying bills on time or seems unconcerned about their credit score this can indicate that there are underlying issues in the marriage.

This is often a sign that this person is feeling overwhelmed and stressed about other areas of their life, such as family or work, and doesn’t know how to communicate this to their spouse. Financial problems can be a huge stressor on a relationship and should be addressed as soon as possible.

Lack of Intimacy

Couples who have lost their physical connection are often on the path to divorce. When one or both partners lose interest in being physically intimate, it can lead to feelings of neglect and a gradual erosion of the emotional bond between them.

This doesn’t mean you have to have sex every day (although that would be nice), but simply being affectionate with each other, cuddling together on the couch or taking a walk together could help rekindle your physical bond.

Loss of Passion

Couples who have lost their spark in the bedroom might be experiencing a loss in passion in other areas of life as well, including with their kids and career. This can lead to feelings that they have nothing in common anymore which is why it’s important to keep things interesting when you’re married.

It’s not just about having great sex but often spending quality time communicating with each other helps strengthen your connection, whether that’s over dinner, at yoga class or on an overnight trip away from home. If you feel like you’ve reached this point then it may be time to ask yourself what has changed within the relationship and what can be done to get the passion back.

When it comes to deciding whether or not to end a marriage, there are many factors to consider. If you can relate to any of the eight signs listed above, it might be time to start thinking about divorce.

Should You Hire a Divorce Attorney?

Hiring the best divorce attorney in San Francisco may help you with legal issues and will be a good way to start the process. The best San Francisco divorce attorney will also be able to help you have a collaborative divorce, which aims for “cooperation between the parties rather than confrontation.”

It’s important to find an attorney who is experienced in family law and will be able to guide you through the entire process, answering any questions that come up along the way. Financial issues are often a major problem in divorces, so finding an attorney who can help you protect your assets is essential.

If you are considering divorce, it’s important to speak with an experienced divorce attorney as soon as possible. These professionals can help you protect yourself and your future during a difficult time in your life.