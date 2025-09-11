Steve Waugh and Tim Thomas announce the foray of ‘Australia Essence ’ in India

Mumbai, 11th September 2025: Australia Essence, a global house of brands platform, has announced its entry into the Indian market with nine premium Australian brands, marking a significant step in strengthening trade and economic ties between the two nations. Australia Essence is founded by Tim Thomas, CEO, and Steve Waugh, Australian Cricket Legend.

The introductory brand portfolio includes high quality and innovative Australian products across gourmet ingredients (Pukara Estate), specialty therapeutic honey (Bee-Fused Honey Co, ritual gifting with authentic Australian sandalwood (Silvalis),, high performance apparel (SA1NT and Star Grip Socks), sunglasses (Carve) , premium alkaline water (Alka Power), protein rich snacks (Blue Dinosaur), and plant-based dairy alternatives (OMG).

Building on this, Australia Essence plans to scale up across food, beverage, wellness and lifestyle to offer India’s premium customers unique experiences and product features that marks the true spirit of Australia in provenance and trusted supply chains.

Through a hybrid go-to-market approach combining retail partnerships, hospitality tie-ups and selective direct-to-consumer initiatives, Australian Essence will build long-term brand equity for Australian product owners which have enjoyed popularity and success in the Australian market and other premium markets. A structured and deliberately strategic market entry approach is designed to ensure scalability across metros and Tier-II cities, as digital adoption continues to accelerate demand for premium offerings nationwide.

At the launch of the Australian Essence Tim Thomas, Founding CEO, said, “India is one of the most dynamic consumer markets globally with the premiumisation economy as a key growth engine. With Australia Essence, we are bringing more than distribution, we are building a cultural pathway for Australian brands to thrive here. Our focus is on authenticity, storytelling and execution excellence, ensuring long-term success for our portfolio in India. There is so much that naturally binds our two nations together and we believe this platform can help translate the trust in the relationship to tangible commercial outcomes”

Steve Waugh, Cricket Legend and Co-Founder of Australia Essence, added “Australia and India share a deep connection built on mutual respect , culture and of course cricket. With Australia Essence our aim is to go beyond commerce and build meaningful bridges between our two nations. I’m excited to showcase Australian brands that represent quality, integrity, and authenticity to India’s new generation of aspirational consumers. The potential of our relationship with India is extraordinary, opening up one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. With a large Indian diaspora in Australia and increasing cultural ties, this feels like a natural progression”

Australia Essence estimates a serviceable market opportunity of AUD 500 million annually across its focus categories, within a broader AUD 5 billion premium consumer opportunity. Its launch roadmap includes commercial and market education initiatives such as the Australia Essence Pavilion and the Steve Waugh Gift Hamper aimed at engaging both consumers and channel partners through immersive brand experiences.

As India’s consumer landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by premiumisation and rising aspirations of an urban middle class, Australia Essence is confident it will be the natural platform for premium Australian businesses in the market.