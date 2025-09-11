ITC Mangaldeep Unveils Nature, A New Agarbatti Range of Nature-Inspired Fragrances at a Trade Meet in Chennai

Chennai, 11th September 2025: ITC Mangaldeep, India’s leading incense brand, unveiled its latest innovation, Mangaldeep Nature at a trade meet that brought together more than 300 of the region’s most prominent distributors and wholesalers. The participation reaffirmed the strong confidence of the trade community in Mangaldeep’s vision of enriching prayer experiences through meaningful innovation.

Rooted in the promise of bringing the calmness of nature into daily prayers, Mangaldeep Nature is long-lasting, completely charcoal-free, and inspired by the purity of natural surroundings. The range is being launched in two refreshing variants:

Flower Valley – Inspired by the world-renowned Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand, this mixed floral fragrance creates a soothing aura that uplifts the senses.

Green Forest – Drawing from the serene energy of ancient forests, this fragrance invokes meditation, mindfulness, and tranquility.

The trade partners had the exclusive first experience of the product, with immersive sessions that showcased how Mangaldeep Nature blends devotion with the healing calm of nature.

Speaking at the launch event, Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO of Matches and Agarbatti Division at ITC, said, “Mangaldeep has always been committed to making prayer more meaningful by combining tradition with thoughtful innovation. With Mangaldeep Nature, we are introducing a range that brings the calmness of nature into daily prayer, because in the calm of nature, one can truly connect with the divine. The enthusiastic response from more than 300 key trade partners is a testimony to the strength of our shared vision, and we are confident that Nature will be embraced wholeheartedly by consumers.”

The resounding success of the trade meet marks an important milestone for Mangaldeep, reinforcing its close partnership with the trade fraternity while opening a new chapter in devotional experiences.